Ricardo Diotto and María Fernanda Callejón Clash Over Daughter’s Earnings

Dentist Ricardo Diotto publicly accused María Fernanda Callejón of retaining the theatrical earnings of their 11-year-old daughter, Giovanna, following her run in the stage version of Papá por Siempre. Diotto stated that the cachet was deposited directly to the mother, sparking a fresh public dispute.

The Bottom Line The Core Dispute: Ricardo Diotto claims María Fernanda Callejón received their daughter Giovanna’s theatrical salary from Papá por Siempre and has not secured it in a dedicated judicial account.

Ricardo Diotto claims María Fernanda Callejón received their daughter Giovanna’s theatrical salary from Papá por Siempre and has not secured it in a dedicated judicial account. The Financial Stakes: Diotto stated to Intrusos that a judicial account needs to be established so the funds remain untouched until Giovanna turns 18.

Diotto stated to Intrusos that a judicial account needs to be established so the funds remain untouched until Giovanna turns 18. The Relationship Status: Diotto confirmed a total breakdown in communication with Callejón, declaring he wants nothing more to do with her as their legal battles continue.

The Breakdown Over Giovanna’s Theatrical Cachet

The latest chapter in the tumultuous dynamic between Ricardo Diotto and María Fernanda Callejón erupted when their 11-year-old daughter, Giovanna, took center stage in the theatrical adaptation of Papá por Siempre. While the young artist’s performance drew praise, the financial logistics quickly overshadowed the artistic achievement.

Speaking to the entertainment program Intrusos, Diotto laid out the core of the disagreement regarding the child’s compensation. “The money was deposited to the mother,” Diotto stated, explaining the initial flow of the funds generated by the minor’s professional work.

Diotto elaborated on the ongoing legal efforts to safeguard the income. “We were now in negotiations to set up a judicial account so that the money stays there until she turns 18,” he explained. However, when journalist Alejandro Guatti pressed further to ask if access to that account revealed missing funds, Diotto’s demeanor shifted.

Reacting with an uncomfortable smile, Diotto adopted a suspicious tone: “I am not aware of that. It would be a problem if the money is not there. But I don’t think it was like that [that she doesn’t have access to the money].” He added firmly, “It should be there. It belongs to my daughter for her to use in the future.”

An Irreparable Break in Public Relations and Personal Peace

Beyond the specific accounting questions surrounding Giovanna’s earnings, Diotto made no effort to mask his absolute exhaustion with the ongoing hostilities involving Callejón. The friction between the former couple has long been a fixture of celebrity journalism, but Diotto indicated that recent events have pushed the situation past the breaking point.

“I make my life and I want to keep her as far away as possible. Everything is worse and worse,” Diotto asserted during his interview with Intrusos. He expressed deep frustration over the failure of previous attempts to find common ground through legal mediation.

“In court, it was discussed that we were going to try to maintain peace, everything, and it is completely the opposite. I don’t want to have a relationship with her anymore. I don’t want to have her near. As far away as possible,” he exclaimed, punctuating his stance with a blunt remark: “I am fed up with this woman.”

Navigating Minor Talent Protection in the Media Spotlight

Detail Information Child Artist Giovanna (Age 11) Production Papá por Siempre (Theatrical Version) Key Figures Ricardo Diotto and María Fernanda Callejón Primary Conflict Management and safeguarding of the minor’s theatrical cachet

As the legal and media fallout continues, the focus remains on whether the proposed judicial account will be fully funded and monitored to ensure Giovanna’s earnings are preserved. For now, Diotto’s public insistence on financial accountability underscores the deep rift defining this high-profile family feud.

El palazo de María Fernanda Callejón a Ricky Diotto por los cumpleaños de su hija Giovanna

Looking Ahead: The Legal Next Steps

What do you think about how celebrity parents manage their children’s early careers and earnings? Drop a comment below and share your perspective on this unfolding story.