Stock Market Today: Dow Futures Gain; Oil Sinks Below $100

U.S. stock futures climbed Monday morning, lifted by retreating oil prices and anticipation surrounding high-level diplomatic talks in Washington. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average struggled through a difficult prior week, Brent crude fell below $100 per barrel, offering immediate relief to inflation-weary equity markets.

Financial markets kicked off the week on a decidedly more constructive footing. Stock futures pushed higher following a volatile stretch on Wall Street, where the Dow recorded its third consecutive weekly decline. Investors quickly shifted their focus away from last week’s monetary tightening and toward easing energy pressures and a packed diplomatic calendar.

Markets are starting the week on a more constructive footing, with falling oil prices helping revive risk appetite after several weeks dominated by inflation and interest-rate concerns, according to Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Crude Prices Retreat Below Key Thresholds as Middle East Supply Fears Ease

The primary driver behind Monday’s equity relief was a notable slide in the crude market.

Relief materialized as Saudi Arabia began running tests on its East-West pipeline and prepared to restore about half of its pipeline capacity within days following recent drone attacks, circumventing the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington Prepares for Trump-Xi Summit and High-Stakes Trade Discussions

Away from the energy markets, global attention turned firmly toward Washington. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold a summit meeting in Washington this week. China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Xi will visit the United States from September 23 through September 25, with discussions expected to cover bilateral trade, tariffs, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence.

Oil Prices Drop as Diplomatic Hopes and Saudi Supply Boost Wall Street

Ahead of the presidential meeting, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in New York City. The preliminary discussions focused on the broader economic relationship and explored the establishment of a possible AI safety notification system between the two superpowers. According to international reports, extending the current trade truce is expected to be a central topic during the Washington summit.

Asian equities advanced overnight in response to the positive diplomatic signals, led by technology and semiconductor shares across South Korea and Taiwan. MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan gained about 0.9% as broader risk sentiment improved.

US stock futures fall as Treasury yields hit 2007 high ahead of Fed decision

Federal Reserve Rate Decision and Elevated Treasury Yields

The macroeconomic backdrop remains defined by the Federal Reserve’s recent monetary shift. Last week, the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%, marking the first rate increase since July 2023.

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Government bond yields have remained elevated in the wake of the decision. The 10-year Treasury yield hovered close to 5%, trading around 4.966% in afternoon sessions. While elevated yields continue to force investors to reevaluate asset valuations, technology shares have demonstrated resilience compared to the broader market. The Nasdaq Composite Index added to its gains, hitting its second straight record in afternoon trading as falling oil prices cushioned the blow for growth-focused equities.

Diplomatic Openings at the United Nations General Assembly

Geopolitical diplomacy also took center stage in New York, where world leaders gathered for the United Nations General Assembly. President Trump addressed the assembly on Monday morning, defending his administration’s foreign interventions and noting that he is considering restricting diesel exports to help curb soaring domestic fuel prices.

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Stock Market Today: 10-Year Yield at 5% With Dow Futures Lower

Simultaneously, prospects for regional de-escalation gained traction as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian prepared to lead an Iranian delegation at the UN. President Trump indicated a willingness to meet with Pezeshkian, opening a potential diplomatic channel regarding the Middle East conflict. While Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure remain an immediate risk—illustrated by weekend drone and missile claims over Riyadh—markets have begun paring back the geopolitical risk premium previously built into crude valuations.

Investors now turn their attention to Thursday’s Trump-Xi summit, upcoming statements from Federal Reserve officials, and daily updates regarding Middle East supply restoration.