Stock Market Today: 10-Year Yield at 5% With Dow Futures Lower

U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Tuesday, driven by a climb in the 10-year Treasury yield above 5% for the first time since 2007, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures retreated 0.3%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average contracts shed 229 points, equivalent to a 0.4% decline. As is typical in financial markets, the sharp rise in yields corresponded with a decline in bond prices.

Treasury Yield Tops 5% as Stock Futures Fall

The 10-year Treasury note touched an intraday peak of 5.041%, hitting levels not seen in nearly two decades before paring some of its early morning gains to hover around 5%. Strategists at Barclays noted that the approach of the 5% threshold marks a historically important inflection point where rates frequently become a more persistent headwind for equities, potentially outpacing corporate earnings growth.

Federal Rate Decision and Oil Supply Pressures

The market turbulence intensified ahead of a widely anticipated interest-rate decision by the Federal Reserve. Pricing in fed funds futures indicated about a 92% to 93% chance that the central bank would deliver a quarter-point rate hike on Wednesday, pushing the upper bound of its target range to 4.0%. This probability jumped significantly from 59% just a week prior.

Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fall as oil prices surge above $100

Christopher Hodge, chief economist for the U.S. at Natixis CIB Americas, explained that Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is expected to emphasize that Wednesday’s move is discrete and does not pre-commit the central bank to any specific path in subsequent meetings. This approach is designed to maintain maximum flexibility to respond to economic shocks.

Compounding inflation fears, oil prices climbed sharply following the closure of a crucial crude pipeline in Saudi Arabia that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude advanced 1.8% to $107.55 a barrel after topping $108 earlier in the day, while West Texas Intermediate gained close to 2% to trade at $103.36. The unexpected supply tightening added mounting pressure to both the broader economy and central bank policymakers.

Stock futures edge higher as traders eye Fed minutes

AI Executives’ Remarks Weigh on Tech Shares

Artificial intelligence-linked equities ranked among the session’s most significant decliners following cautious remarks from prominent industry leaders over the weekend. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for a slower pace of AI development, while OpenAI CEO Sam Altman ruled out an initial public offering for his company this year, citing safety considerations and a need to pace frontier technology.

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The announcements hit major semiconductor and hardware manufacturers hard. Nvidia shares shed 3%, Corning plunged 13%, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped over 5% on Monday, while the iShares AI Innovation and Tech Active ETF retreated nearly 4%. Conversely, software stocks gained ground as a potential deceleration in AI development eased investor fears of near-term sector disruption. Meanwhile, President Trump pushed back against calls to regulate artificial intelligence and reportedly contacted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to encourage continued data center construction.

Stock Futures Fall as AI Safety Concerns and Oil Gains Weigh on Markets

Global Market Reactions

International markets mirrored the cautious sentiment observed in the United States. Equities closed lower across Asia, with South Korea’s Kospi slipping 0.85%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng giving up 1%, and China’s CSI 300 edging down 0.67%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended the session roughly flat. European indices also opened lower amid the intersecting pressures of rising bond yields, spiking energy costs, and shifting monetary policy expectations.

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