Saudi Arabia Vows Firm Retaliation After Houthi Strikes Injure 13 Civilians

Thirteen civilians sustained injuries in southern Saudi Arabia on September 14, 2026, after Houthi rebels launched ballistic missiles and drones against civilian infrastructure.

Civilian Injuries and Airbase Strikes in Southern Saudi Arabia

A wave of coordinated ballistic missile and drone strikes hit multiple cities across southern Saudi Arabia, injuring 13 civilians and damaging residential properties. The coalition military command leading operations against the pro-Iranian movement confirmed that the offensive struck civilian areas in Khamis Mushait, Abha, and Taif.

Photo: Infobae

According to the coalition, the attacks inflicted mild to moderate injuries on the thirteen individuals, alongside structural damage to seven homes and two vehicles. Civil defense authorities issued air-raid alerts across six regions during the early morning hours before subsequently lifting them.

The Houthi movement claimed responsibility for a large-scale operation targeting military installations. The group stated that dozens of ballistic missiles and drones were directed at the King Khalid airbase in Khamis Mushait. Residents in Khamis Mushait reported hearing intense blasts that left fires burning for extended periods.

A Khamis Mushait resident stated via Agence France-Presse that honestly, they were completely unable to sleep at all.

Riyadh Vows Retaliation as Conflict Intensifies Across Yemen

Saudi Arabia warned that it will react with force to protect national sovereignty. The coalition stated that it would take all necessary operational measures to deter what it termed a hostile and extremist approach. Houthi officials countered that their military operations would persist and expand as long as military pressure from Riyadh continues.

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Houthi Forces Claim Ballistic Missile Strike on Saudi Naval Vessels

On the ground in western Yemen, separate fighting killed eight government soldiers, according to military sources. Meanwhile, government forces reported recapturing positions in the southwestern province of Taiz, carrying out airstrikes that reportedly killed at least 10 Houthi fighters.

Crude Prices Surge Past the 100-Dollar Mark

The military escalation has directly rattled global energy markets. Houthi strikes targeting Saudi energy infrastructure pushed crude prices above the $100 threshold, maintaining upward pressure amid heightened Middle East tensions.

Photo: clarin.com

International market benchmarks recorded notable gains during the trading sessions. Brent crude for November delivery increased 1.53% to reach $107.30 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate for October delivery rose 2.07% to $103.49 a barrel.

Houthis reach strategic island at mouth of vital shipping lane

The market sensitivity stems from the strategic geography of the region. Last week, Houthi forces seized control of Yemen’s Red Sea coast and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. That maritime corridor has gained critical importance as concurrent tensions surrounding the United States and Iran choke the Strait of Hormuz, compounding logistical hurdles for international crude shipments.

Diplomatic Stalemate and Regional Power Talks

Broader diplomatic efforts aimed at easing regional friction suffered setbacks. A proposed meeting between Gulf states and Iran regarding the future of the Strait of Hormuz was postponed, with Tehran accusing Riyadh of using the conflict in Yemen as a diplomatic pretext to stall negotiations.

Guerra con Irán: ¿Por qué Arabia Saudita sufre con el avance de los hutíes?

At the same time, statements from international leaders underscored the diplomatic stalemate. United States President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that the United States is open to engaging in talks if Washington decides to pursue them, asserting that Iranian leadership is eager to reach an agreement. Iran’s top security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, rebuffed the overture on X, stating that no negotiations will occur until Iranian conditions are met.

US Forces Destroy Five Iranian Tankers as Tehran Strikes Base in Jordan

While Tehran maintains a history of backing the Houthi movement with weaponry and technology as part of its regional alliance network, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei maintained that the group operates as an entirely independent actor making decisions based on its own domestic interests.