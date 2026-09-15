JJ Gabriel: ‘Kid Messi’ Prodigy Asks to Leave Manchester United

Manchester United academy sensation JJ Gabriel has unexpectedly asked to quit Manchester United, sending formal notice to cancel his registration and become a free agent.

The 15-year-old prodigy, whose full name is Joseph Junior Andreou Gabriel and who has earned the moniker “Kid Messi,” has played for United since he was 11 years old. According to reports, Gabriel is not currently positioned to immediately join another club, yet has firmly decided he wants to sever ties with the English giants.

News of the teenager’s departure request arrives at a volatile time for Manchester United co-owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers. The club is currently navigating fallout from a recent Manchester derby defeat against 10-man Manchester City alongside large-scale fan protests directed at the ownership.

Contract Rules and Premier League Regulations Governing Gabriel

Under football regulations, clubs cannot sign players to professional contracts until they turn 17, nor can they secure scholarship agreements until players reach 16. Gabriel does not turn 16 until October 6. Consequently, the youngster’s sudden push to leave leaves Manchester United with legal avenues to challenge his request.

Premier League regulations dictate that during a youth player’s registration period, cancellation is only permitted if all involved parties reach an agreement, including the club, the player, and their parent or guardian. If a consensus cannot be reached, any participating party can petition the Premier League to issue a binding decision on the termination request.

Despite the shockwaves, club insiders indicate that Manchester United leadership does not view the situation as entirely irretrievable and retains hope of mending the relationship. Prior to the notice, coaching staff had intended to include the forward in the first-team squad for a Carabao Cup fixture against Brighton.

Rise to Prominence and Elite Interest

Gabriel’s standing as a generational talent has grown rapidly over recent months. Just last week, the teenager delivered a standout performance outside Old Trafford by scoring a hat-trick against Sabah in the UEFA Youth League. That milestone followed a historic campaign last term where he became the youngest recipient of United’s Jimmy Murphy young-player-of-the-year award.

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Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs described Gabriel as a generational talent, drawing developmental comparisons to Wayne Rooney. Meanwhile, an anonymous industry source speaking to Telegraph Sport stated that losing the prospect would be comparable to Barcelona losing Lionel Messi before his senior debut.

Interest in the forward extends far beyond Manchester. Manchester City attempted to secure his signature last year, while Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich have all been linked with the youngster. After scoring upwards of 20 goals for United’s under-18 side last season, Gabriel had been widely tipped to make his senior debut during the current campaign. Following his recent Youth League hat-trick, however, all mentions and imagery of Manchester United were scrubbed from his social media channels, including his Instagram account.

What Lies Ahead

With formal notice submitted and Premier League rules dictating the strict framework for youth registration cancellations, Manchester United must now decide whether to contest the termination or negotiate a resolution with the player and his family. The coming days will test the club’s youth retention strategy as officials attempt to salvage a relationship with one of the brightest prospects in English football.

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