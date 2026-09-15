MediaTek Announces Dimensity 9600 Pro 2nm SoC with Advanced AI Capabilities

MediaTek has announced the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro, a flagship smartphone system-on-chip built on an advanced 2nm manufacturing process. Targeting high-end devices launching this quarter, the chip introduces an all-big-core CPU architecture, dual NPUs supporting 30 billion parameter AI models, and significant power efficiency gains across multi-core processing.

The Bottom Line

Process Architecture: Manufactured on a 2nm node, delivering a 61% reduction in multi-core power consumption compared to previous generations.

Manufactured on a 2nm node, delivering a 61% reduction in multi-core power consumption compared to previous generations. AI Integration: Features a dual-NPU setup (NPU 1090 and Super Efficient NPU) capable of handling up to 30 billion parameters on-device for agentic AI applications.

Features a dual-NPU setup (NPU 1090 and Super Efficient NPU) capable of handling up to 30 billion parameters on-device for agentic AI applications. Commercial Rollout: Confirmed for integration in upcoming flagship releases, including devices from vivo and OPPO scheduled for launch in late September 2026.

Architectural Shifts in the 2nm Flagship Tier

As markets move through Q3 2026, semiconductor competition at the leading edge has intensified. The configuration includes two Arm C2-Ultra cores running at a maximum frequency of 4.55GHz, alongside five Arm C2-Pro cores operating at up to 4.35GHz and 3.1GHz. By omitting traditional efficiency cores entirely, the architecture is engineered to sustain heavy workloads and parallel application execution without throttling.

Performance metrics released by the manufacturer indicate single-core gains of up to 17% and multi-core improvements of up to 15%. More critically for enterprise buyers and device manufacturers managing thermal budgets, multi-core operating power dropped by 61%. This efficiency gain stems from the 2nm production node paired with the upgraded Dimensity Scheduling Engine, which dynamically allocates compute resources across the CPU, NPU, and memory subsystems.

On-Device Intelligence and Dual-NPU Architecture

The core commercial differentiator for the Dimensity 9600 Pro lies in its approach to on-device artificial intelligence.

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The second-generation Super Efficient NPU reduces the power consumption of always-on ambient tasks by 40%. Simultaneously, the high-performance NPU 1090 improves prefill performance for large language models by 51% compared to prior iterations, while boosting token generation efficiency by 55% per watt. This setup allows the chipset to execute language models with up to 30 billion parameters directly on the hardware.

Industry analysts note that this capability is geared toward agentic AI applications. Rather than routing user requests exclusively through cloud servers, the chipset processes local data streams—including device schedules, messaging histories, and location telemetry—to execute automated, context-aware tasks autonomously.

Hardware Specifications and Graphic Performance

Feature / Subsystem Dimensity 9600 Pro Specification Performance Delta vs. Prior Gen Process Node 2nm Advanced Process Multi-core power consumption reduced by 61% CPU Configuration 2+3+3 All Big Core (Max 4.55GHz C2-Ultra) Single-core +17% / Multi-core +15% AI / NPU Subsystem NPU 1090 + Super Efficient NPU (Dual Architecture) 30B parameter LLM support; 55% better token efficiency/W Graphics (GPU) Mali-G2 Ultra NX Peak performance improved; Power reduced Memory & Storage LPDDR6 RAM & UFS 5.0 Storage Expanded 34.5MB cache capacity

Beyond computation and AI, the graphics subsystem utilizes the Mali-G2 Ultra NX, supporting frame rates up to 185fps for high-end mobile gaming. The GPU integrates hardware-accelerated ray tracing and a dynamic cache architecture. Image signal processing is handled by the Imagiq 1290 ISP, which coordinates directly with the NPU to enable 4K slow-motion video capture at over 240 frames per second.

Connectivity features include an integrated 5G-Advanced modem embedded with real-time network optimization algorithms to minimize latency in competitive gaming environments. Additional specifications include support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.2, accompanied by proprietary networking protocols that improve location accuracy and streamline Wi-Fi roaming transitions.

Commercial Deployment and Market Outlook

Commercial integration of the new silicon is moving rapidly. MediaTek confirmed that the Dimensity 9600 Pro will power upcoming flagship releases in the Chinese market, specifically citing the vivo X500 Pro series—slated for announcement on September 21—and the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max, scheduled for September 22.

Dimensity 9600 Proの情報がリークされました — 5GHz、2nmプロセス、Appleは警戒すべきです😳

Alongside the flagship tier, the company introduced the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M, utilizing an octa-core configuration with Arm C1-Ultra and C1-Premium cores paired with the MediaTek NPU 990. This mid-tier variant brings advanced on-device AI and high-frame-rate gaming capabilities to lower price points, broadening the company’s addressable market share in the premium smartphone segment as Q3 operations conclude.