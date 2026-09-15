Gregg Sauder and 360 RAIN: Solving Modern Agriculture’s Water Bottlenecks

In Tremont, Illinois, Gregg Sauder has developed 360 RAIN, an autonomous three-wheeled platform designed to apply water and nutrients in a narrow band directly over crop rows. Addressing modern farming’s critical water bottlenecks, the machine uses between half and a third of the water required by traditional pivot systems while minimizing soil compaction.

The Evolution of Precision Agriculture from Illinois to the Pampas

Agricultural innovation often stems from practical frustration. Back in 1993, Gregg Sauder adjusted his corn planting to 20-inch (50.8 cm) rows, only to find that existing seeders failed to meter accurately at lower speeds. According to reporting by Joaquín Oliverio, that challenge led Sauder to establish Precision Planting, creating industry standards like the Seed Firmer, 20|20 SeedSense, and FieldView before Monsanto acquired the company in 2012.

Here is why that matters for global crop management. When a severe drought struck in 2012, costing Sauder roughly five tonnes of corn per hectare, his focus shifted from planting accuracy to resource scarcity. He recognized that water management would define the next generation of farming efficiency.

That realization gave rise to 360 RAIN. The autonomous platform tracks the exact paths of the original planter using RTK guidance. By delivering moisture and inputs directly to the root zone under the crop canopy rather than broadcasting water across the entire field, the system avoids wetting inter-row spaces. This targeted delivery significantly reduces machinery-induced soil compaction and eliminates deep rutting.

Targeting Inefficiencies That Traditional Pivots Miss

Center-pivot irrigation systems remain a cornerstone of modern farming, but they have distinct physical limitations. They struggle with irregular field geometries, sharp corners, natural obstacles, and smaller land parcels. Sauder’s platform is engineered specifically to bridge these operational gaps.

Beyond water conservation, the system provides a structural answer to a growing environmental and logistical challenge facing modern livestock operations: manure management. Reporting notes that 360 RAIN allows farms to fractionate liquid effluents from feedlots and dairies during the active growing season. Instead of emptying storage lagoons during narrow, weather-dependent windows, farmers can apply these nutrients directly beneath the crop canopy precisely when plants require them.

But there is a catch. Advanced connectivity demands capital, operational pressures require rigorous maintenance, and rapid investment payback periods depend entirely on intensive, high-yield management practices rather than average conditions.

Global Macroeconomics and the South American Adoption Curve

The operational logic behind precision irrigation extends far beyond the American Midwest. Producers in South America, particularly in Argentina’s Pampas region, have a long-established history of rapidly adopting productivity-driven technologies, from zero-tillage systems to variable-rate fertilizer application.

According to technical missions organized by regional firms such as Eguren & Cía, Argentine producers operate at a technical level comparable to, and occasionally exceeding, their North American counterparts. Historically, the primary barrier to long-term structural investment in South America has not been technical know-how, but macroeconomic instability. As domestic conditions show signs of stabilization, producers are increasingly willing to commit capital to infrastructure upgrades.

Technology / System Primary Function Water Efficiency Compared to Pivots Adoption Context Center-Pivot Irrigation Large-scale overhead field watering Baseline Widespread across uniform, large-scale flat acreage. 360 RAIN Platform Autonomous targeted water and nutrient band application Uses between half and a third of the water Designed for irregular plots, corners, and precise root-zone delivery. Agricultural Drainage Tubing Subsurface water table management N/A (Drainage focused) Installed in the US corn belt; gaining traction in Argentina.

Precision water management is rapidly shifting from an environmental luxury to a fundamental component of operating margins. Minimizing water stress during critical moments prevents yield collapse, while targeted nutrient placement curbs nitrogen loss through leaching. As global agricultural markets tighten, machinery that squeezes greater productivity out of every drop of water dictates the difference between profit and loss.

What structural changes will your region require to accommodate autonomous irrigation infrastructure in the coming decade? Let us know your perspective as these tools scale globally.