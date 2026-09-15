How Science Made Pregnancy After 45 Possible

Recent advances in reproductive medicine have made pregnancy after 45 increasingly possible through assisted reproduction techniques like in vitro fertilization and donor eggs. While the uterus can successfully carry a pregnancy later in life, natural fertility declines sharply after 35 due to diminished ovarian reserve and chromosomal abnormalities, necessitating careful medical screening.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Ovarian Aging: A woman’s biological clock affects egg quality, not uterine capability. Even in menopause, the uterus can often receive an embryo if properly prepared.

A woman’s biological clock affects egg quality, not uterine capability. Even in menopause, the uterus can often receive an embryo if properly prepared. Assisted Reproduction (FIV): In vitro fertilization (FIV) involves combining an egg and sperm in a laboratory setting before transferring the resulting embryo into the uterus.

The Biological Realities of Advanced Maternal Age

Natural fertility experiences a steep decline starting around age 35. According to Fernanda Polisseni, a gynaecologist with the Brazilian Association of Assisted Reproduction and a professor at the Federal University of Juiz de Fora (UFJF), cumulative exposure to environmental factors, stress, and medical conditions impacts egg quality over time. These factors disrupt the ability of oocytes to properly separate chromosomes during cell division, making successful natural conception exceptionally difficult past the fifth decade of life.

Despite these physiological limitations, the uterus itself does not necessarily lose its capacity to gestate. However, reproductive endocrinologists emphasize that no existing medical technique can reverse the cellular aging of native oocytes.

Clinical Protocols and Regulatory Standards

For women navigating reproduction past the age of 45, assisted reproductive technology (ART) offers viable pathways, primarily through in vitro fertilization utilizing either previously frozen autologous gametes or donated eggs. Elizabeth Leão, a gynaecologist at the Beneficência Portuguesa Hospital in São Paulo, highlights that success rates in cases of sterility can reach up to 60 percent under specialized care. Clinics evaluate each patient individually, as physiological status varies widely between individuals.

In Brazil, the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) establishes 50 years as the standard maximum age for women initiating assisted reproduction protocols, though physicians may evaluate exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

Clinical Comparison of Reproductive Options for Advanced Maternal Age Technique Source of Gametes Primary Mechanism Success Rate Indicator Autologous IVF (Frozen) Patient’s own eggs (ideally frozen between ages 30–35) Retrieval, cryopreservation, laboratory fertilization, and uterine transfer Dependent on age at time of freezing Donor Egg IVF Donor eggs Laboratory fertilization using donor oocytes and partner/donor sperm Reaches up to 60% in specific clinical cohorts

Managing Gestational Risks and Complications

Pregnancy in women over 40 carries distinct physiological challenges. Karina Belickas, an obstetrician at the Santa Joana Hospital and Maternity, points out that conditions such as gestational hypertension, pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes, and fetal growth restriction due to inadequate placentation occur at higher frequencies in this demographic. Furthermore, the risk of spontaneous abortion rises due to age-related factors.

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Hormonal management also requires meticulous oversight. During the climacteric phase and menopause, women experience significant shifts in estrogen and progesterone levels. Ana Carolina Lucio Pereira explains that because vascularization changes within the uterus during menopause, specialized hormonal supplementation, injections, or circulatory support medications are frequently necessary to sustain the pregnancy safely.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor Women who already have health problems, such as arterial hypertension and diabetes, should cautiously evaluate the risks of pregnancy at an advanced age.

Future Outlook in Reproductive Medicine

While reproductive technologies continue to evolve, clinicians stress the importance of realistic expectations and proactive health planning.