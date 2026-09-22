Osteopathic Physician Obituaries: Garry James Brown and Peter Joseph Cirigliano

As September 2026 unfolds, the medical community pauses to reflect on the lives and careers of dedicated osteopathic physicians who have recently passed away. Among those remembered this month are Dr. Garry James Brown of Olympia, Washington, and Dr. Peter Joseph Cirigliano, whose decades of service left an indelible mark on their patients, colleagues, and the institutions where they trained and practiced.

Honoring the memories of practitioners who dedicated their lives to medicine helps preserve the history and core values of the osteopathic profession. Obituaries and memorial notices published across medical journals and community registries highlight the profound impact these individuals made over long, distinguished careers in healthcare.

Dr. Garry James Brown: Remembering an Olympia Physician

Dr. Garry James Brown, DO, age 73, of Olympia, Washington, passed away on Sept. 19, 2026, according to official memorial announcements. A graduate of the Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific (WesternU/COMP), class of 1990, Dr. Brown spent his professional life serving patients and contributing to the medical landscape of the Pacific Northwest.

Throughout his career, Dr. Brown embodied the principles of osteopathic medicine, emphasizing a whole-person approach to patient care. His training at WesternU/COMP provided a strong foundation for decades of clinical practice in Washington state, where he became a valued member of the local healthcare community.

Dr. Peter Joseph Cirigliano: A Legacy of Service

The profession also mourns the loss of Dr. Peter Joseph Cirigliano, DO, age 81, of Olympia, Washington, who passed away earlier in the period Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine (DMU-COM) records indicate. A member of the DMU-COM class of 1970, Dr. Cirigliano enjoyed a long and impactful career spanning over five decades in medicine, touching the lives of countless patients and peers.

Graduating during an era of significant evolution in osteopathic medicine, Dr. Cirigliano brought dedication and clinical expertise to his practice, earning the respect of colleagues throughout his professional journey.

The Impact of Long-Serving Osteopathic Physicians

The passing of physicians like Dr. Brown and Dr. Cirigliano serves as a reminder of the generational dedication required in clinical practice. Their contributions reflect the enduring growth and reach of osteopathic medical education from the late 20th century into the modern era.

Colleagues, former patients, and alumni associations continue to share tributes honoring their commitment to patient health, community well-being, and the advancement of osteopathic principles. As archives and memorial registries document these transitions, the medical community ensures that the foundational work of these practitioners remains recognized.

This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional, medical, or legal advice. Please share your thoughts or memories in the comments below.