US to build two military bases in Greenland under new deal with Denmark

The United States, Denmark, and Greenland signed a wide-ranging security agreement on Tuesday, granting Washington permanent control over security on the Arctic island. The deal paves the way for two new military bases at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, ending months of diplomatic friction.

Signing Ceremony in New York Ends Months of Arctic Friction

President Donald Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen put pen to paper on a 10-page text negotiated to resolve intense security tensions in the North Atlantic.

Photo: ommcomnews.com

The diplomatic crisis originally flared as Washington pressed claims that the resource-rich Arctic territory was vulnerable to adversaries like Russia and China. Tuesday’s accord brought a visible sigh of relief for Greenland, a self-governing territory of 56,000 to 57,000 residents whose leaders sat side by side with the US administration to cement the new framework.

“We going to have a tremendous relationship, a secure relationship. This is tremendous for Europe and for the United States, for everybody, and for Greenland it’s going to be incredible.” President Donald Trump, via BBC

The agreement reaffirmed the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark while formally recognizing Greenlandic society, livelihoods, and the local right to self-determination. Frederiksen hailed the accord as a milestone in our long-standing co-operation, noting that seventy-five years after the original 1951 defense pact, the allies had signed an even broader arrangement designed to last indefinitely.

Military Footprint Expands to Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig

Under the terms published by the Danish government, the United States secures authorization to establish two brand-new military installations. One base will be located at Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, an area with a very small civilian population. The second will rise at Mestersvig on the east coast, a military outpost currently used by the Danish special forces unit, the Sirius Dog Sled Patrol.

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In addition to these sites, the pact expands the Pituffik Space Base in the north, which remains the primary active US base on the island. While the 1951 defense agreement—updated in 2004—already permitted Washington to increase personnel provided it notified Copenhagen and Nuuk in advance, the new accord grants expansive overflight, landing, and undersea rights for US aircraft and vessels across all of Greenlandic territory and territorial waters.

During the Cold War, the US maintained an extensive footprint with 17 military installations and more than 10,000 personnel on the island. That presence shrank dramatically in subsequent decades down to roughly 150 American service members stationed at Pituffik. The new agreement returns Washington to a much more active strategic posture in the region, though the text does not specify concrete troop numbers or deployment timelines.

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NATO Integration and Strict Investment Safeguards

A central pillar of the agreement ties regional defense directly to the transatlantic alliance. The text mandates that if Greenland ever achieves independence from Denmark, both governments must ensure the new state remains in NATO, applying for formal membership if necessary. Furthermore, non-NATO members are strictly barred from maintaining an ongoing military presence on the island.

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To block strategic adversaries like China and Russia from gaining a foothold through economic leverage, the accord introduces stringent screening mechanisms. According to the text of the agreement, investors from states outside NATO, NATO partners, or the European Union are blocked from securing control or significant influence over sensitive sectors in Greenland.

Military Site Location in Greenland Operational Status & Notes Pituffik Space Base Northern Greenland Active US facility; agreement provides for its expansion alongside new bases. Narsarsuaq Southern Greenland Site of one of two new major military bases authorized under the accord. Mestersvig East Coast Outpost currently utilized by the Sirius Dog Sled Patrol; designated for a new base.

Parliamentary Approval and Future Outlook

With the signatures secured in New York, the diplomatic process moves next to legislative bodies. The parliaments of Greenland and Denmark must approve the agreement before it officially goes into effect. Because the pact contains no end date and can only be amended by mutual consent, lawmakers in Copenhagen and Nuuk hold the final authority over its implementation.

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While political parties in Denmark have signaled broad support and hailed the pact as a diplomatic triumph, reporters noted that questions remained. During Tuesday’s signing ceremony, President Trump declined to answer journalists’ questions when asked whether outright US ownership of Greenland was permanently taken off the table, leaving observers to watch how domestic legislative reviews unfold in the coming weeks.