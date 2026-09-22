NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Unseen Strange Cavities on Mars Rocks

As NASA’s Curiosity and Perseverance rovers continue traversing distinct regions of Mars, planetary scientists are analyzing newly discovered surface features, including wide, shallow rock cavities on Mount Sharp and leopard-like mineral spots containing potential microbial biosignatures inside Jezero Crater’s ancient riverbeds.

NASA’s robotic missions are yielding fresh geological puzzles. While Curiosity investigates Mount Sharp in Gale Crater, data from Perseverance’s 2024 sampling campaigns continues to undergo rigorous peer-reviewed analysis, offering a deeper look into the planet’s watery past and its capacity to harbor ancient life.

Curiosity Uncovers Unprecedented Rock Cavities on Mount Sharp

More than a decade after touching down on the Red Planet, the Curiosity rover has encountered geological features unlike anything previously documented in the region. While exploring Mount Sharp, the mountain located in the center of Gale Crater, the rover’s onboard cameras captured images of broad, shallow cavities embedded directly into local rock formations.

Michelle Minitti, deputy principal investigator for the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) instrument, described the formations in an official NASA update as characteristics that do not resemble anything recorded earlier in the mission. Unlike smaller pits observed in past traverses, these new cavities span a much wider berth with significantly reduced depth. Crucially, they lack any obvious objects that might have once occupied them.

To decode these anomalies, the rover’s MAHLI and Mastcam payloads captured stereoscopic mosaics and overlapping photographs. These datasets allow scientists on Earth to digitally reconstruct the relief of the cavities and dissect their structural composition. Meanwhile, the ChemCam instrument rasterized complex rock layers showing distinct shifts in texture and structure across tiny vertical intervals.

According to Minitti, these variations point toward shifting depositional conditions occurring in close spatial proximity. ChemCam, MAHLI, and APXS analyses also identified rough, gray, resistant layers with a chemistry distinct from the surrounding bedrock.

Further up the slope, floating gray pebbles scattered across the workspace are undergoing chemical profiling via ChemCam to trace their provenance. Meanwhile, the distant ‘Cordillera’ ridge has drawn intense observation, with Mastcam capturing a complete panoramic mosaic of its visible face alongside targeted ChemCam Remote Micro-Imager (RMI) scans focused on specific stratigraphic horizons.

Perseverance and the Search for Ancient Microbial Biosignatures

While Curiosity probes Gale Crater, parallel discoveries by Perseverance continue to shape astrobiological debates. Researchers confirmed that a sample gathered from an ancient dried-up riverbed inside Jezero Crater holds potential evidence of past microbial life.

The rock fragment in question—dubbed ‘Sapphire Canyon’ within the ‘Cheyava Falls’ arrow-shaped rock—was extracted during Perseverance’s exploration of the ‘Bright Angel’ formation in July 2024. This geological site sits along the northern and southern margins of the Neretva Vallis, a 400-meter-wide ancient channel carved by water that once fed into Jezero Crater.

Nicky Fox, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters in Washington, emphasized the strategic execution behind the find. This finding is the result direct of the strategy of the NASA to plan, develop, and execute a mission capable of obtaining exactly this type of science: the identification of a possible biofirma in Mars, Fox stated, noting that peer-reviewed data has been released to the wider scientific community for independent verification.

Mineral Composition and the ‘Leopard Spots’ Mystery

Analysis of Bright Angel’s sedimentary rocks revealed compositions rich in clay and silt—materials known on Earth as exceptional preservers of organic matter and microbial entities. Furthermore, the deposits contain high concentrations of organic carbon, sulfur, oxidized iron, and phosphorus.

Joel Hurowitz, a researcher at Stony Brook University in New York and lead author of the study, noted that while the chemical mix provided a potentially rich energy source for microbial metabolisms, raw chemical signatures alone did not immediately equate to a confirmed biosignature.

Photo: agenciasinc.es

Breakthrough indicators emerged when instruments PIXL and SHERLOC detected distinct color patterns resembling leopard spots across Cheyava Falls. High-resolution imaging revealed these spots contain vivianite (hydrated ferrous phosphate) and greigite (iron sulfide). On Earth, vivianite frequently associates with decaying organic matter in bogs, while certain microbes generate greigite through metabolic electron-transfer reactions.

Despite these compelling geochemical markers, researchers maintain a cautious stance. Such mineral suites can occasionally form via abiotic pathways involving high temperatures or acidic conditions—though neither has left evidence in the Bright Angel strata. Because these relatively young sedimentary deposits suggest Mars remained habitable longer than previously modeled, the ongoing work by both Curiosity and Perseverance remains central to resolving whether indigenous microbial life once took root on our planetary neighbor.