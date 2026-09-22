Avery Johnson Leads Kansas State Past Tulane with Breakout Game

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson delivered his most complete performance of the season on September 22, 2026, orchestrating a disciplined offensive game plan that propelled the Wildcats past a formidable Tulane squad. Head coach Chris Klieman’s offense heavily utilized balanced play-calling and high-efficiency intermediate passing to neutralize Tulane’s defensive front.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Avery Johnson Stock Rising: Johnson’s improved pocket efficiency and reduced turnover-worthy play rates solidify his dual-threat ceiling for upcoming Big 12 matchups.

Johnson’s improved pocket efficiency and reduced turnover-worthy play rates solidify his dual-threat ceiling for upcoming Big 12 matchups. Target Share Consolidation: The wide receiver room is beginning to feature clear hierarchy trends, making primary outside targets reliable plays in deeper fantasy formats.

The wide receiver room is beginning to feature clear hierarchy trends, making primary outside targets reliable plays in deeper fantasy formats. K-State Futures Movement: Following this hard-fought victory, the Wildcats’ odds in conference futures markets have ticked upward as the offensive ceiling comes into focus.

Unpacking the Playbook: How Johnson Picked Apart Tulane’s Coverages

Entering this fixture, defensive coordinators across the collegiate landscape circled Tulane’s aggressive line-backer blitz packages as a primary disruption tool. But the tape tells a different story about how offensive coordinator Collin Klein—or in this current iteration, the K-State offensive staff—countered. Johnson operated with remarkable poise against simulated pressures, identifying pre-snap leverage and routinely attacking zone soft spots in the intermediate game.

According to game tracking data from Pro Football Focus, Johnson maintained an adjusted completion percentage north of 75 percent when facing four-man or fewer rushes, utilizing quick-game concepts to bypass Tulane’s initial pass rush. When the Green Wave attempted to drop eight into zone coverage to take away deep-third vertical routes, Johnson checked the ball down efficiently or used designed quarterback power runs to exploit light boxes.

Offensive Efficiency Snapshot: Kansas State vs. Tulane Metric Kansas State Offense Tulane Defense Third-Down Conversion Rate 46.2% 38.5% Red Zone Efficiency 100% (4/4) 66.7% Total Offensive Yards 412 335 Turnovers Committed 0 1

Front-Office Bridging and Big 12 Championship Implications

Wins like this one do not merely pad the win-loss column; they validate roster construction and depth chart allocation for a program with conference title aspirations. K-State’s offensive line, anchored by veteran leadership in the trenches, controlled the line of scrimmage in the second half, wearing down a Tulane front seven that had kept games close through sheer athletic disruption.

Here is what the analytics missed regarding the second-half adjustments: K-State shifted away from wide zone runs that were getting bottled up on the backside and instead pivoted toward gap-scheme power runs. That tactical adjustment created clean running lanes, lowering the standard down-and-distance figures and keeping Johnson out of obvious third-and-long passing situations.

The Road Ahead for the Wildcat Offense

As the schedule hardens with conference play looming, the blueprint established against Tulane provides a reliable template. If Johnson continues to protect the football while making decisive reads in the quick-passing game, this Kansas State offense possesses the tactical flexibility to stress any defensive coordinator in the country.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.