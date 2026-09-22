Meet the ‘Fire Amoeba’: The Record-Breaking Organism Defying Extreme Heat

Discovered in a steaming geothermal pocket of Lassen Volcanic National Park by researchers at Syracuse University, a newly identified single-celled organism dubbed Incendiamoeba cascadensis shatters previous thermal limits. This microscopic fire amoeba is capable of replicating at a record-breaking 145°F, redefining our understanding of how complex eukaryotic cells survive extreme heat.

Pushing the Limits of Cellular Complexity

Microbiologists study extremophiles to find the absolute boundaries of biology. Bacteria and Archaea routinely claim the title holders’ seats for extreme heat tolerance, with certain species thriving at or above 212°F—the boiling point of water. However, eukaryotes—organisms featuring complex cells equipped with a nucleus and other structures, ranging from amoebas to humans—have long lagged behind in documented high-temperature resilience.

Angela Oliverio, a microbiologist at Syracuse University, studies the edge of what’s possible. “There’s a very deep curiosity and desire to understand life at its limits and at its most extreme,” Oliverio notes regarding the expedition into extreme environments. She compares these microscopic investigations to ultra-elite human athletes pushing performance boundaries.

Until now, thermal limits for eukaryotes hovered lower down the thermometer. Beryl Rappaport, a PhD student in Oliverio’s lab, points out that part of the reason such extremophilic eukaryotes remain scarce in scientific literature is simply that so few have been described in detail. That landscape shifted when Rappaport and her colleagues published their findings in the journal Cell, introducing a eukaryotic organism that pushes key temperature thresholds upward by roughly five degrees Fahrenheit.

Sampling the Geothermal Pockets of Lassen

The discovery took place during a field expedition to Lassen Volcanic National Park in northern California. Oliverio describes the park as one of the least-visited national parks in the United States, characterized by mountainous terrain, pine forests, recent understory growth from past fires, and scattered thermal features.

The target environment was a small tributary of Hot Springs Creek, an inconspicuous waterway surrounded by tall grasses. To safely harvest samples from the steaming water, the research team relied on specialized gear. Rappaport used extra-long barbecue tongs to grip a series of vials, dipping them directly into the steaming water.

Back in the laboratory, Rappaport examined the water under a microscope, recorded video footage, and sped up the playback. That revealed movement. The organism fluidly changed its shape, protruding and retracting in a manner characteristic of amoebas. Rappaport recalls thinking, “That’s definitely an amoeba.”

Thermal Benchmarks of Incendiamoeba Cascadensis

Rigorous laboratory testing mapped the exact thermal boundaries of the newly christened Incendiamoeba cascadensis, a name translating to the “fire amoeba of the Cascade mountain range.” The physiological limits recorded by the research team demonstrate unprecedented adaptation for a eukaryotic cell:

Photo: vpm.org

Replication Limit: Capable of cellular replication at temperatures reaching up to 145°F.

Capable of cellular replication at temperatures reaching up to 145°F. Motility Threshold: Continues active movement in waters up to 147°F.

Continues active movement in waters up to 147°F. Protective Tolerance: Protects itself in waters as hot as 158°F.

This incremental advancement mirrors historical athletic milestones. Oliverio compares the breakthrough to the sub-4-minute mile, noting that once an initial barrier is broken, it serves as vital proof of concept that the physiological constraint can indeed be overcome.

Genomic Insights and Future Horizons

Following morphological identification and thermal profiling, the research team sequenced the genome of Incendiamoeba cascadensis. Comparing its genetic blueprint against known amoeba genomes revealed that the fire amoeba had ways to thrive at such high temperatures.

Even Scientists Are Shocked by Record-Breaking Extreme Heat

NASA-funded research continues to explore these thermal adaptations to understand how complex life forms manage hyper-hot environments. As researchers map the genome and examine cellular repair mechanisms, the fire amoeba stands as a premier model for investigating the molecular foundations of thermal resilience in complex cells.