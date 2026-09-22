Charles Spencer’s Memoir Sparks Feud With King Charles Over Princess Diana Claims

A bitter royal feud erupted as Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, published his memoir Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. The book details Prince Charles’s alleged elation after Princess Diana’s 1997 death and sparked a fierce public rebuttal from Buckingham Palace, reopening decades-old wounds within the British royal family.

An Explosive Memoir and a Rare Palace Rebuttal

The publishing world and royal watchers alike have turned their focus to London, where Charles Spencer dropped a literary grenade. The memoir Swan Song: Diana, My Sister outlines a stormy history between the late princess and the man who is now King Charles III. Among the most incendiary claims is an alleged screaming match between Spencer and the then-Prince of Wales over whether 15-year-old Prince William and 12-year-old Prince Harry should walk behind their mother’s coffin during her funeral procession.

View this post on Instagram about charles spencer memoir sparks, Charles Spencer Swan Song From Instagram — related to charles spencer memoir sparks, Charles Spencer Swan Song

Spencer claims that when he argued the boys should be spared the public ordeal, Charles “went ballistic” and retorted, “Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough.” Furthermore, the book alleges that the king displayed “contempt” for his ex-wife and sounded “elated” upon learning of her fatal crash in Paris at age 36.

The British monarchy broke protocol. Buckingham Palace fired back with an extraordinary public statement. “His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss,” the palace declared. When pressed by the BBC about the rebuttal, Spencer pushed back directly, asking, “Is he furious or is he embarrassed?”