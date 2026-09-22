Senior Java AI Developer Job in Charlotte, NC | Cynet Systems

Cynet Systems has announced an opening for a Senior Java AI Developer for a client located in Charlotte, NC. The position involves a contract engagement lasting six months or longer, offering a pay range of $50.00 to $55.00 per hour, according to job board listings.

Below is a breakdown of what the position requires and the organizational background of the staffing firm managing the placement.

Role Requirements and Technical Stack

The incoming developer will join the client team to build and scale specialized artificial intelligence applications. Candidates are expected to bring five to six years of core development experience working with Java applications, supplemented by at least one year of focused, hands-on experience in AI application development, as outlined in the role overview.

The technical requirements for the position encompass a robust modern stack, including Java and Python, Spring AI, MongoDB, Hibernate, and microservices architecture. Additionally, candidates should possess familiarity with specialized tooling such as Google ADK, Google Doc AI, LangGraph, and LangChain, alongside Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) methodologies.

Company Background and Benefits Overview

Cynet Systems Inc., which is managing the recruitment process, was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area. The firm operates as a technology staffing and workforce solutions company serving Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies, and enterprise organizations throughout the United States and Canada.

The company maintains a status as a nationally and locally certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and holds certifications to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 Type II standards. Contract professionals placed through the firm may have access to a comprehensive benefits package, subject to eligibility requirements, employment status, and work location.

Available benefits include medical, dental, and vision insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, a health savings account (HSA), short-term and long-term disability insurance, and life and accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) coverage. Additional offerings feature paid sick leave in accordance with applicable state and municipal mandates, supplemental insurance plans, identity theft protection, pet insurance, employee wellness programs, and an employee assistance program (EAP).

Outlook for Specialized Tech Contracting

Qualified applicants can review full submission guidelines and application procedures directly through major employment platforms hosting the posting.

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