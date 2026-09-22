Ex-News Anchor and California Democrat’s Aide Arrested by ICE

Ho-Yin Mo, a legislative aide to California Assemblywoman Catherine Stefani and a former Chinese-language television news anchor, was taken into custody by federal immigration authorities at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

Arrest at Las Vegas Airport

Federal immigration officers detained Mo on Thursday, according to Department of Homeland Security records cited by Fox News Digital and the New York Post. The Department of Homeland Security stated that Mo lawfully entered the United States on a temporary basis on January 13, 2020, but overstayed that status by failing to depart by May 15, 2020. “Work authorization or a pending application do NOT confer legal status in the United States,” the agency told outlets in a statement.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli commented on the development on the social media platform X, writing, “No one is above the law, not even the California legislature and its staff.”

Legislative Employment and Background

Mo joined the office of Assemblywoman Catherine Stefani in January 2025 as a field representative, serving portions of San Francisco and San Mateo County. Before entering legislative staff work, Mo was a news anchor at KTSF, a Chinese-language news station based in San Francisco. He also worked as an outreach organizer focused on Asian American and Pacific Islander communities during San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s unsuccessful 2024 mayoral reelection campaign.

Photo: nypost.com

Joe Arellano, a spokesperson for Breed, noted at the time of Mo’s hiring that his visibility through KTSF connected him with a broad audience.

Official Response and Next Steps

Assemblywoman Stefani issued a public statement calling for the immediate release of her staff member. “Ho Yin is a selfless public servant and a valued, legal employee of the California State Legislature serving our San Francisco and Bay Area communities,” Stefani said, adding that his presence brings a sense of belonging to Chinese-American constituents who previously watched him as a television reporter.

Photo: foxnews.com

Stefani further stated that Mo assists community members in accessing health care coverage, child care, and food support. “Our whole community eagerly awaits Ho Yin’s return to his home and his job where he is loved and adored,” she said.

The Department of Homeland Security linked the enforcement action to broader policy changes, asserting that under President Trump, individuals in the country illegally will no longer be permitted to travel domestically by air unless departing the country to self-deport. Mo is expected to remain in immigration custody pending removal proceedings.