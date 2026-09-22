I Hired My Adult Son to Be My Golf Instructor to Spend Time With Him

When Andrea Tate noticed her 23-year-old son navigating life with newfound post-college independence—trading morning wake-up calls for his own egg sandwiches and spontaneous drives—she realized the quiet home front left little room for genuine connection, prompting her to hire him as her golf instructor in a creative bid for quality time.

The Empty Nest Syndrome of the Suburbs

Returning home after college graduation often marks a strange transitional phase for modern families. Parents celebrate the self-sufficiency of their adult children, yet mourn the sudden quiet in the hallway. For Tate, watching her son prep for a move to his first apartment in Los Angeles meant facing the ticking clock of a changing household dynamic. As he hunted for a job and worked on empty gas tanks, Tate recognized an opportunity rooted in practical needs. Her husband had gifted her a brand-new set of golf clubs two Christmas seasons prior, and they had gathered dust in the garage ever since.

According to reporting by Business Insider, Tate pitched a straightforward deal: she needed golf lessons, and her son needed cash. What started as an unorthodox employment contract quickly evolved into a masterclass in modern family bonding. The arrangement bypassed the traditional awkwardness of asking an independent young adult for quality time, turning the putting green into a neutral workspace.

Negotiating the Fairway and the Rate

Tate’s son treated the family gig with professional rigor. He drove a hard bargain during the initial pitch, locking in a rate higher than Tate’s initial offer—though still a bargain compared to commercial golf pros in Southern California. The logistics required careful coordination. Tate rises at 5 a.m. for a standard 9-to-5 lifestyle, while her son operated on a relaxed, unemployed schedule waking up around noon. They compromised on a 9 a.m. weekend start time to beat the punishing Southern California heat.

That structured compromise set the stage for weekly sessions that stretched far beyond basic athletic mechanics. Armed with a background in softball, Tate struggled initially to unlearn the instinct to smash the ball with force. Her son patienty walked her through the nuances of the stance, correcting her grip, posture, and swing mechanics with clinical precision.

Finding Common Ground Over Bad Shots

The instructional dynamic revealed unexpected layers of her son’s personality. Beneath his independent exterior lay a deeply patient teacher who noticed every micro-adjustment in her posture. When one particular swing sent the ball careening wildly off course, her son offered a blunt, humorous reality check. “Mom, I can’t even describe how bad that shot was. Let’s just move on and try it again,” he remarked, sparking shared laughter that cut through any lingering generational friction.

Photo: africa.businessinsider.com

These lessons routinely outgrew the driving range. Following their sessions, her son would meticulously load the clubs back into her SUV before pivoting to an invitation for brunch. Over plates of eggs Benedict, the conversation flowed naturally across job search updates, résumé submissions, and upcoming logistics for his girlfriend’s move to California.

Investing in Priceless Family Time

By the time digital payments transferred the agreed-upon fees at the end of each three-hour session, the financial transaction had long since taken a backseat to the emotional dividend. Weekly lessons continued steadily until her son finally packed his bags for Los Angeles. While future sessions will require adjusting to his commute from the city, Tate views the ongoing expense as a minor detail for memories that cannot be quantified on a balance sheet.

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As family dynamics shift in an era of delayed independence and urban migration, finding creative connective tissue remains vital for parents and adult children alike. Tate’s experiment proves that sometimes, bridging the generational divide requires nothing more complicated than a set of forgotten clubs, a shared morning on the grass, and an open mind.