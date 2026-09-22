Trump Discloses Over 1,100 Stock Trades Amid Conflict of Interest Concerns

President Donald Trump disclosed more than 1,100 securities transactions executed in July, with total portfolio activity valued between $79 million and $270 million, according to financial disclosures released Tuesday. The trades included multi-million dollar sales of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares amidst broad portfolio reallocations managed by third-party financial institutions.

The Bottom Line Transaction Volume: The July disclosure detailed 1,156 individual purchases and sales, following a similarly heavy trading volume of 1,051 transactions in June.

The July disclosure detailed 1,156 individual purchases and sales, following a similarly heavy trading volume of 1,051 transactions in June. Major Tech Rotations: Filings revealed sales of $5 million to $25 million each in Microsoft and Amazon on July 20, contrasted with subsequent re-entries into the same equities days later.

Filings revealed sales of $5 million to $25 million each in Microsoft and Amazon on July 20, contrasted with subsequent re-entries into the same equities days later. Conflict Scrutiny: While the White House maintains that portfolios are independently handled by third-party advisors without family input, holdings included direct stakes in federal contractors like SpaceX and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC).

Dissecting the July Portfolio Rotations According to a CNBC analysis of the latest financial disclosures, President Trump’s July trading activity comprised at least $43.6 million in purchases and $35.6 million in sales. The sprawling portfolio adjustments reflect a continuous reshaping of assets during his second term, contrasting sharply with the 86 stock transactions reported during his first year in office in 2017. Financial analysts reviewing the documents note that broad value ranges assigned to specific line items obscure exact capital allocation figures. The heaviest concentration of trading occurred on July 20. On that date, filings show sales ranging from $5 million to $25 million each for Microsoft and Amazon. Yet, the disclosure notes that just three days later, Trump reported acquiring smaller blocks, buying between $100,001 and $250,000 of Microsoft and between $1,001 and $15,000 of Amazon. Additional July 20 activity included a sale of $1 million to $5 million in Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), alongside purchases of $500,001 to $1 million in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Defense Contractors and Federal Intersections The July trading records also capture transactions involving key firms tied to federal procurement and high-profile administration allies. Notably, the disclosures show a sale of $250,001 to $500,000 in Northrop Grumman stock on July 20—the exact day Trump signed an executive order tightening supply chain mandates for defense contractors and limiting waivers on critical materials sourced from foreign nations. Furthermore, the portfolio included activity in assets tied to Elon Musk. Trump purchased between $15,001 and $50,000 of SpaceX shares on July 10, followed by a partial sale of $1,001 to $15,000 on July 17. SpaceX, a major NASA launch provider and Pentagon contractor that also houses Musk’s xAI, completed an initial public offering on June 12. Trump traded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) across multiple sessions in June and July as well, executing four separate sales totaling between $131,004 and $365,000 before initiating a new purchase of $100,001 to $250,000 on July 27.

Comparative Portfolio Metrics Asset / Company Transaction Type Reported Value Range Date Microsoft (MSFT) Sale $5 million – $25 million July 20 Amazon (AMZN) Sale $5 million – $25 million July 20 Oracle (ORCL) Sale $1 million – $5 million July 20 Nvidia (NVDA) Purchase $500,001 – $1 million July 20 Northrop Grumman (NOC) Sale $250,001 – $500,000 July 20

White House Defense and Institutional Oversight In response to public scrutiny regarding the volume of trades, the White House reiterated that the president maintains no direct control over the assets. “President Trump’s stock and bond portfolio is independently managed by third-party financial institutions,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle stated to CNBC. “Neither President Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence, or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when investments are bought or sold.” Photo: cnbc.com Despite these assurances, recent presidents have typically favored complete divestment of individual equities or the placement of personal wealth into blind trusts or diversified index funds to eliminate perceived conflicts of interest.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.