Weight Loss Trade: Traders Analyze GLP-1 Market and Viking Therapeutics Surge

Viking Therapeutics shares surged up to 36% in morning trading following positive Phase 2 clinical trial results for its dual-acting obesity drug, VK2735. The study demonstrated that patients switching from weekly injections to less frequent biweekly or monthly maintenance doses retained up to 97% of their initial weight loss over 12 weeks.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Dual-Acting Mechanism: VK2735 modulates the metabolic hormones GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide).

VK2735 modulates the metabolic hormones GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide). Extended Dosing Intervals: Patients who achieved initial weight loss during a 21-week induction phase successfully transitioned to biweekly or monthly maintenance shots while keeping most of their weight off.

Patients who achieved initial weight loss during a 21-week induction phase successfully transitioned to biweekly or monthly maintenance shots while keeping most of their weight off. Adherence Potential: Less frequent administration schedules aim to address adherence issues associated with GLP-1 medications for obesity.

Clinical Trial Design and Efficacy Data

The Phase 2 trial evaluated 180 people with obesity and no related health conditions, according to data outlined by BioPharma Dive. During the initial 21-week induction phase, enrollees received weekly subcutaneous injections of VK2735 at dosages of 15 mg, 17.5 mg, 20 mg, or 22.5 mg, or a placebo. Average weight reductions during this period ranged from 16% in the 15 mg cohort up to 19% in the 20 mg cohort.

Following the induction phase, participants were switched to receive biweekly or monthly maintenance doses for an additional 12 weeks. Among patients assigned to every-other-week dosing, average weight loss maintenance reached 90%, while those on monthly regimens retained 85% of their lost weight. Specific dosing arms within the maintenance schedule recorded peak retention rates as high as 97%.

Trial Phase & Regimen Sample Size & Duration Observed Clinical Outcome Induction Phase (Weekly Dosing) 180 enrollees, 21 weeks Weight reductions ranging from 16% (15 mg) to 19% (20 mg). Maintenance Phase (Biweekly Dosing) Subset of trial enrollees, 12 weeks Average weight loss maintenance of 90% (with peak cohorts up to 97%). Maintenance Phase (Monthly Dosing) Subset of trial enrollees, 12 weeks Average weight loss maintenance of 85%.

Leerink Research analyst Thomas Smith described the data as stellar in a note to clients, emphasizing that extended dosing intervals could help overcome adherence hurdles that complicate current GLP-1 therapies. Louis Aronne, former president of The Obesity Society and professor of metabolic research at Weill-Cornell Medical College, noted in a statement provided by Viking Therapeutics that treatment flexibility is paramount for achieving long-term weight control persistence.

Market Dynamics and Competitive Pressures

Financial markets reacted swiftly to the updated clinical data. Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) saw its stock climb 28% to $38.63 in morning trading, recovering from a recent nine-day losing streak that had pushed shares to their lowest levels since early June. Concurrently, sector competitors experienced downward movement, with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk shares trading 1.1% and 0.8% lower, respectively.

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Market analysts highlighted that short interest in Viking remains substantial, with 22.19 million shares sold short accounting for roughly 19.6% of the company’s available float. Consensus estimates from surveyed equity analysts maintain an average 12-month price target significantly above previous closing levels, reflecting optimism surrounding the drug’s regulatory and commercial prospects.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Conclusion

Viking Therapeutics’ latest Phase 2 data offer a promising look at how flexible dosing intervals could reshape obesity medicine. By maintaining high levels of weight loss retention through biweekly and monthly schedules, VK2735 addresses a core limitation of chronic weekly injections.