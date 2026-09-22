Tupac Shakur Murder Trial Documentary to Detail Keffe D Conviction

A feature documentary chronicling the Las Vegas murder trial and the conviction of Duane “Keffe D” Davis for the 1996 killing of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur is currently in development. Directed by Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Marian Mohamed, the true-crime project is set to land on Sky Documentaries and NOW in 2027.

Thirty years after a drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip cut short the life of a 25-year-old artist who defined an era, the legal reckoning is making its way to the screen. Propagate Content and Passion Pictures are teaming up for the feature documentary on the trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, pulling back the curtain on decades of unanswered questions, bicoastal rivalries, and courtroom drama.

The Bottom Line

The Creative Team: Directed by Marian Mohamed, produced by Passion Pictures, Propagate Content, and West Buttermilk, with worldwide sales handled by Propagate Content.

Directed by Marian Mohamed, produced by Passion Pictures, Propagate Content, and West Buttermilk, with worldwide sales handled by Propagate Content. Platform and Release: The feature documentary is scheduled to premiere on Sky Documentaries and the streaming service NOW in 2027.

The feature documentary is scheduled to premiere on Sky Documentaries and the streaming service NOW in 2027. Exclusive Access: The film will feature never-before-seen footage and stills alongside direct interviews with members of the Shakur family, including the late rapper’s brother, Mopreme Shakur.

Inside the Courtroom and the 30-Year Investigation

The documentary will trace the trajectory of the trial from the presentation of the very first day of evidence through to the verdict and the scheduled sentencing of Davis. The prosecution’s case relied on testimony from over two dozen witnesses, including investigators and police officers, laying bare the mechanics of a crime that remained unsolved for nearly three decades.

The legal proceedings brought renewed focus to the turbulent backdrop of the 1990s music industry, where a fierce rivalry between East Coast and West Coast hip-hop intersected with entrenched gang violence. While prosecutors did not argue that Davis fired the fatal shots during the September 1996 shooting—which followed a Mike Tyson boxing match—they established that he orchestrated the killing in retaliation for an altercation involving his nephew.

Giving Agency Back to the Shakur Family

Director Marian Mohamed emphasized the emotional core of the documentary in a statement, noting her desire to provide a platform for a grieving family.

Photo: hollywoodreporter.com

“I want this film to give a voice to a family who are not just grieving, but who have taken back agency in how the murder of Tupac is viewed. Most importantly, I want this film to make people laugh and cry and argue. I want whoever watches this to emotionally connect with not just the story of how Tupac died but with who he was,” Mohamed stated.

Complementing the courtroom transcripts, the production incorporates personal archives, photographs, and home footage supplied directly by Shakur’s family and confidantes. Howard T. Owens, co-CEO of Propagate Content, observed that few mysteries have captured public curiosity quite like the murder of the artist, positioning the feature as a look at those who lived with the loss from the beginning.

Production and Distribution Architecture

Production Overview: Tupac Shakur Murder Trial Documentary Category Details Director Marian Mohamed Production Companies Propagate Content, Passion Pictures, West Buttermilk Key Subjects Duane “Keffe D” Davis (Trial), Mopreme Shakur, Shakur Family Inner Circle Broadcast / Streaming Home Sky Documentaries and NOW Scheduled Release 2027

The Cultural Legacy Beyond the Verdict

The journey from the streets of Las Vegas in September 1996 to a courtroom verdict decades later illustrates how deeply gang culture and corporate music interests were intertwined during the height of the Death Row and Bad Boy era. Shakur was an artist of immense duality—simultaneously channeling classical poetry, social critique, and the harsh realities of street violence into a catalogue that continues to generate massive global consumption.