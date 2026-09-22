aespa Members Karina and Giselle Face Bullying Allegations from Former Trainee

An anonymous online post accusing SM Entertainment girl group aespa members Giselle and Karina of bullying a former trainee went viral across social media on September 21 and 22, 2026, accumulating over a million views, though widespread netizen skepticism quickly emerged regarding the authenticity and phrasing of the claims.

The Bottom Line

An anonymous social media account claimed to be a former SM Entertainment trainee who trained alongside aespa.

The post specifically targeted members Giselle and Karina, alleging rude behavior and swearing.

Korean-speaking netizens quickly pointed out that the message structure resembled unnatural web translations rather than native phrasing.

Viral Claims Spark Online Scrutiny

The controversy ignited when a viral anonymous post surfaced online, featuring messages from an account claiming to be a former SM Entertainment trainee. According to text shared across social media platforms, the poster alleged that the members of aespa were very rude during their shared training period. The account specifically named Giselle and Karina, claiming that Karina swore at them on occasions.

As the screenshots circulated, the post gained significant traction, crossing the one-million-view threshold within a short window as users rushed to reshare and react to the explosive claims. However, the online narrative shifted rapidly as community members began dissecting the evidence.

Skepticism and Translation Anomalies

Here is the kicker: sharp-eyed netizens were quick to pick apart the legitimacy of the messages. Several native Korean speakers pointed out that the syntax and tone within the shared excerpts felt deeply unnatural. Many users noted that the wording read more like automated output from a web tool than natural writing by a native Korean speaker.

Photo: kpophit.com

Industry observers and fans alike also reminded the public of the ease with which anyone can dispatch direct messages while impersonating someone else. Commenters pointed out that unverified accounts routinely fabricate bullying allegations online without offering concrete proof. Amid the unfolding social media discourse, other aespa developments—such as member Ningning drawing separate attention for her visuals in a recent BVLGARI campaign—continued to circulate concurrently.

Overview of the 2026 aespa Trainee Rumor Incident Category Details Timing Late September 2026 (Spreading heavily September 21–22) Core Allegation Anonymous user claiming past SM Entertainment traineeship accused Giselle and Karina of rudeness and swearing. Public Reaction Accumulated over a million views alongside immediate netizen skepticism regarding unnatural phrasing.

Navigating Fandom Culture and Unverified Claims

While the accusations generated intense public curiosity, the lack of verifiable evidence and the glaring linguistic anomalies noted by native speakers left the vast majority of observers treating the claims with heavy caution.

What is your take on how social media handles unverified trainee claims? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.