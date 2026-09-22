Ceske Drahy to Take Over Regional Trains from Leo Express in Pardubice Region from 2030

Starting in December 2029, state-backed carrier České dráhy will assume full operational control of regional rail lines in the Pardubice region, replacing Leo Express. Regional authorities awarded the long-term contract to České dráhy after evaluating competitive bids, citing the state carrier’s financial terms and battery-electric fleet transition strategy as decisive factors.

The Bottom Line

Contract Transition: Leo Express will conclude its operations on Line 024 (Ústí nad Orlicí through Letohrad to Moravský Karlov and Hanušovice) in December 2029, following the expiration of its decade-long agreement.

will conclude its operations on Line 024 (Ústí nad Orlicí through Letohrad to Moravský Karlov and Hanušovice) in December 2029, following the expiration of its decade-long agreement. Financial Outlay: České dráhy is slated to receive an average annual subsidy of approximately 130,8 milionu korun to cover operations, encompassing projected fare revenues and regional compensation.

is slated to receive an average annual subsidy of approximately 130,8 milionu korun to cover operations, encompassing projected fare revenues and regional compensation. Fleet Modernization Mandate: Compliance with European Train Control System (ETCS) mandates by 2030 requires expensive retrofits for older diesel units, steering the region toward battery-electric multiple unit (BEMU) trains offered by České dráhy.

Evaluating the Bidding Process and Financial Metrics

The Pardubice region approached five distinct transport operators regarding the future of the network, according to regional transit officials. Three entities requested detailed tender documentation, but only two formal proposals materialized by the deadline. Among them was Leo Express, which submitted an updated bid in early September.

However, the regional council formally approved the selection of České dráhy, pointing to a decisively more advantageous financial package. Ladislav Valtr, the regional deputy governor responsible for transport, noted that selecting the state carrier was a rational and defensible economic choice despite pushback from competitors, according to statements reported by ČTK.

Here is the math: under the upcoming arrangement, České dráhy will draw an average of roughly 130,8 milionu korun annually. This figure balances out expected passenger fare yields with public compensation supplied directly by the Pardubice region.

Regulatory Pressures and the ETCS Cost Barrier

By 2030, statutory rules require the widespread deployment of the European Train Control System (ETCS) across the region’s rail network.

Retrofitting existing diesel-powered rolling stock with ETCS technology carries an estimated price tag of 15 až 20 milionů korun per individual unit. Rather than absorbing these upgrade costs on older assets, the Pardubice region opted to prioritize battery-electric train sets (BEMUs).

Regional Rail Operational Parameters Metric / Parameter Details Outgoing Operator Leo Express (Contract ends December 2029) Incoming Operator České dráhy (Commencing January 2030) Average Annual Allocation ~130,8 milionu korun ETCS Retrofit Estimate (Diesel) 15 až 20 milionů korun per unit

Because regional authorities can leverage potential modernization subsidies for modern rolling stock—provided the underlying operating contract is secured before the close of the year—the transition to České dráhy provides a clear path for fleet compliance.

Market Consolidation and the Shadow of State Dominance

The transition marks a definitive end to Leo Express‘s footprint on this specific route, which began in December 2019. While the private operator weathered early service bumps—including initial shortages of promised Wi-Fi, ticketing integration hurdles with Iredo cards, and staffing gaps—regional officials acknowledged that service stabilized into a reliable operation in subsequent years.

Leo Express publicly flagged the dominant market positioning of České dráhy, urging regional leadership to continue parallel discussions.