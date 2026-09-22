FC Barcelona star Raphinha has chosen Ali Barat, owner of agency Epic Sport, as his new representative ahead of finalizing a contract extension until June 30, 2030. According to the Catalan daily Sport, the Brazilian forward declined major agents including Pini Zahavi, Jorge Mendes, Giuliano Bertolucci, and Roc Nation to secure this surprise partnership.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Anatomy of a Shock Representation Shift

The football landscape rarely sees a player of Raphinha’s caliber navigate the market without a traditional powerhouse agency. Yet, according to reports from Sport, the Brazil international managed his affairs independently for a considerable stretch following a unique historical quirk: his initial arrival at Camp Nou from Leeds United saw him repped by Deco, who now serves as Barcelona’s sporting director. When Deco transitioned to the Blaugrana boardroom, Raphinha operated sans agent.

That solo run ends with a masterstroke of discretion. By partnering with Ali Barat and his agency Epic Sport, Raphinha completely sidestepped the industry’s heavyweights. Super-agents Pini Zahavi—who held months of talks—Jorge Mendes, Giuliano Bertolucci, and the Roc Nation stable all found themselves politely declined. Barat, an Iranian businessman based in the United Arab Emirates, brings a reputation for intense confidentiality and deep-seated ties to the FC Barcelona hierarchy.

Tactical Evolution Under Flick and Contract Realities

Barat’s inaugural assignment is high-stakes: finalizing a lucrative contract extension that will tie the winger to the club until June 30, 2030, adding two years to his previous deal running to 2028. This administrative milestone mirrors his on-field transformation.

The numbers underline an absurd run of form. Raphinha netted 12 goals across his opening seven Liga fixtures—including consecutive hat-tricks against Levante and Sevilla—alongside two UEFA Champions League strikes. He currently sits comfortably atop the Pichichi race. Club sporting director Deco recently briefed board members on these advanced extension talks, assuring stakeholders that the captain’s commitment is absolute. In a recent interview with RAC1, Raphinha made his intentions clear regarding his career trajectory.

“My intention is to extend my contract beyond 2028, as I wish to end my football career at FC Barcelona,” Raphinha stated to RAC1.

Raphinha Season Performance Metrics (First 8 Official Matches) Competition Appearances Goals Scored Primary Tactical Role La Liga 7 12 Center Forward UEFA Champions League 1 2 Center Forward Total 8 14 Pichichi Leader

Boardroom Strategy and Financial Sustainability

From a front-office perspective, locking down a player experiencing this kind of exponential output is vital for sporting stability.

The synergy between player, agent, and club creates a unified front as the Blaugrana chase domestic and European silverware. With his future secured through the end of the decade, Raphinha’s evolution from a high-priced Premier League arrival to an untouchable Camp Nou leader is complete.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.