Acer CEO: PC Prices Expected to Drop by Late 2027

According to reports by Mashable and TechPowerUp, Acer CEO stated that personal computer prices could decline by late 2027 as cheaper Chinese manufacturing capacity comes online, countering current expectations of a hardware price surge.

The Memory Supply Tug-of-War and 2027 Cost Projections

The global silicon hardware market is currently caught in a complex supply chain friction. According to Tom’s Hardware, Acer executives have accused memory manufacturers of deliberately hyping 2030 shortage fears to artificially protect corporate profit margins. This aggressive market posture has collided directly with component availability forecasts for the immediate future.

Memory shortages are hitting hardware builders hard right now. In the final quarter of 2026, Acer expects personal computer prices to rise by up to 20 percent. This upward inflationary pressure on consumer hardware is projected to peak around mid-2027 before structural market shifts finally alter the trajectory.

That relief is expected to materialize by late 2027. According to Tom’s Hardware, a massive influx of cheaper Chinese memory manufacturing capacity coming online will drive down baseline production costs. This expansion of foundry output is anticipated to break the current pricing bottleneck.

Macro Market Reactions and Financial Short Positions

Wall Street and institutional investors are watching these semiconductor dynamics closely. According to Yahoo Finance, Michael Burry recently expanded his short positions against key hardware and technology players, including Micron, Nebius, and Palantir.

The resulting standoff dictates component procurement strategies across the entire original equipment manufacturer (OEM) ecosystem.

What Enterprise IT Buyers and Consumers Face Next

Navigating the hardware replacement cycle over the next eighteen months requires strategic patience. Organizations looking to refresh their client compute fleets face an unavoidable cost premium through the remainder of 2026 and the first half of 2027. Procurement budgets must account for that projected 20 percent hardware tax.

Photo: eenewseurope.com

Waiting out the supply cycle offers a clear financial upside if the 2027 deflationary timeline holds. Enterprises with legacy machine-aging flexibility should defer bulk desktop and laptop deployments until the anticipated Chinese memory capacity fully stabilizes component pricing downstream. Silicon cost realities dictate that premature bulk purchasing in this window will carry an unnecessary financial penalty.