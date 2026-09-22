Robert Eggers to Direct ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Adaptation at Focus Features

Filmmaker Robert Eggers is developing an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Romeo and Juliet at Focus Features, following a competitive bidding war involving A24, Sony, and Warner Bros. The project, reportedly budgeted in the high-seventy millions, will feature actors speaking in Olde English and is slated to serve as Eggers’ next feature film.

Since the release of The Witch in 2015, Robert Eggers has carved out a singular cinematic footprint by wedding historical realism with gothic imagery. From The Witch to The Lighthouse, and his projects like The Northman and the 2024 surprise hit Nosferatu, Eggers has rarely played in conventional sandboxes. Now, the director is turning his magnifying glass toward the ultimate theatrical touchstone of doomed romance: the feud between the Capulets and the Montagues in Verona, Italy.

The Bottom Line The Studio Match: Focus Features won a multi-studio bidding war—defeating A24, Sony, and Warner Bros.—to secure the project, extending a creative partnership that includes The Northman, Nosferatu, and the upcoming Christmas release Werwulf.

Focus Features won a multi-studio bidding war—defeating A24, Sony, and Warner Bros.—to secure the project, extending a creative partnership that includes The Northman, Nosferatu, and the upcoming Christmas release Werwulf. The Linguistic Twist: Breaking away from traditional Elizabethan delivery, sources indicate the production will direct its actors to speak in Olde English, reflecting Eggers’ well-known obsession with period-accurate vernacular.

Breaking away from traditional Elizabethan delivery, sources indicate the production will direct its actors to speak in Olde English, reflecting Eggers’ well-known obsession with period-accurate vernacular. The Financial Footprint: The deal is valued in the high-seventy millions, covering production costs alongside filmmaker and talent fees.

A Deep Dive into the Focus Features Partnership The deal solidifies a remarkably stable working relationship between Eggers and Universal Pictures’ specialty arm, Focus Features. Run by Peter Kujawski, Focus has championed Eggers’ vision across multiple features, including international distribution support for The Lighthouse and backing for The Northman. This latest acquisition comes on the heels of Nosferatu, which pulled in $182 million worldwide following its December 2024 launch, proving that Eggers’ bleak, atmospheric aesthetic has commercial muscle to match its critical acclaim. Photo: movieweb.com Here is the kicker. Bidding against major competitors like A24, Warner Bros., and Sony Pictures, Focus demonstrated that keeping the director in the Universal fold remains a top studio priority.

Weighing the Financials and Production Timeline According to industry tracking, the total package for the adaptation sits in the high-seventy millions, encompassing the production budget as well as talent and filmmaker allocations. Photo: hollywoodreporter.com The timeline, however, requires careful choreography. Eggers’ next immediate release is Werwulf, a fourteenth-century-set werewolf horror picture written in Middle English that reunites him with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp. Focus Features has staked out Christmas Day for Werwulf, mirroring the lucrative holiday rollout of Nosferatu. Production and Studio Overview for Robert Eggers’ Recent Slate Project Studio Key Cast Release Window / Status Nosferatu Focus Features Lily-Rose Depp December 2024 ($182M WW Gross) Werwulf Focus Features Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe Christmas Day 2026 Romeo and Juliet Focus Features TBA In Development (Post-Werwulf)

Navigating a Crowded Shakespearean and Literary Landscape Shakespeare’s 1590s tragedy has inspired cinematic milestones for generations, from Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 period classic to Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 contemporary update Romeo + Juliet, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. Yet, Eggers enters the arena with a distinct methodology. Rather than modernizing the setting or mounting a standard theatrical reading, his commitment to historical speech—shifting from standard Shakespearean dialogue to Olde English—promises an anthropological grit that previous cinematic interpretations avoided. View this post on Instagram about robert eggers direct romeo, Robert Eggers Romeo and Juliet From Instagram — related to robert eggers direct romeo, Robert Eggers Romeo and Juliet Meanwhile, the director’s broader slate remains fluid. Prior development reports indicated an interest in tackling a new version of A Christmas Carol at Warner Bros. with Willem Dafoe eyed for Ebenezer Scrooge.