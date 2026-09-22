TAFFNY 2026: Free Films on Migration and Identity in NYC

New York is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with free screenings of cinema through the Festival de Cine Latinoamericano de Nueva York (TAFFNY 2026). Running from September 15 to October 15, the cultural initiative highlights migration, identity, memory, and culture across various community venues.
The Bottom Line
- The Event: TAFFNY 2026 brings free film screenings focused on migration, identity, and memory to New York.
- The Timeline: The broader Hispanic Heritage Month commemorations run from September 15 to October 15, 2026.
- The Context: Alongside cinema, regional events span painting classes in Harlem, community celebrations in Queens, and parades across Manhattan and New Jersey.
Tracing the Roots of Hispanic Heritage Month in New York
The national observance dates back to 1968 under President Lyndon B. Johnson as a commemorative week, later expanded in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan into the current month-long window. The mid-September kickoff intentionally coincides with independence anniversaries across Latin America, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua on September 15, followed by Mexico on September 16 and Chile on September 18.
According to KLK New York, the local calendar extends far beyond the silver screen. The 2026 programming features diverse neighborhood events, such as a tropical landscape painting class hosted by NYC Parks at the Pelham Fritz Recreation Center in Harlem, alongside the 32nd edition of the Mexican parade marching down Madison Avenue in Manhattan.
Cinematic Programming Meets Community Engagement
The inclusion of TAFFNY 2026 in the city’s cultural lineup bridges independent international filmmaking with accessible public programming.
Regional celebrations also touch neighboring communities, including the fourth edition of Fiesta Hispana in Wildwood, New Jersey, featuring live music, food vendors, and children’s activities at Byrne Plaza, and a family cultural event organized by Created for You Artists Market at Atlas Park Mall in Queens.
Cultural Impact Across the Tri-State Area
From senior gatherings in Rahway, New Jersey, to the Carnaval de la Cultura Latina along Junction Boulevard in Corona, Queens, the programming reflects the demographic richness of the region.
|Date
|Event
|Location
|September 17
|Adult Senior Celebration
|Rahway Senior Center, Rahway, NJ
|September 18
|Tropical Landscape Painting Class
|Pelham Fritz Recreation Center, Harlem, NYC
|September 19
|Fiesta Hispana
|Byrne Plaza, Wildwood, NJ
|September 19–20
|Hispano Cultural Encounter
|Atlas Park Mall, Queens, NYC
|September 20
|Mexican Parade
|Madison Avenue, Manhattan, NYC
|September 20
|Carnaval de la Cultura Latina
|Junction Boulevard, Corona, Queens
What are your go-to cultural events during Hispanic Heritage Month, and which Latin American films are you hoping to catch on the big screen? Let us know your picks in the comments below.