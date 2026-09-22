TAFFNY 2026: Free Films on Migration and Identity in NYC

New York is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with free screenings of cinema through the Festival de Cine Latinoamericano de Nueva York (TAFFNY 2026). Running from September 15 to October 15, the cultural initiative highlights migration, identity, memory, and culture across various community venues.

Tracing the Roots of Hispanic Heritage Month in New York

The national observance dates back to 1968 under President Lyndon B. Johnson as a commemorative week, later expanded in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan into the current month-long window. The mid-September kickoff intentionally coincides with independence anniversaries across Latin America, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua on September 15, followed by Mexico on September 16 and Chile on September 18.

According to KLK New York, the local calendar extends far beyond the silver screen. The 2026 programming features diverse neighborhood events, such as a tropical landscape painting class hosted by NYC Parks at the Pelham Fritz Recreation Center in Harlem, alongside the 32nd edition of the Mexican parade marching down Madison Avenue in Manhattan.