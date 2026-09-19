Gold prices rise again by Tk1,691 per bhori

Gold prices in Bangladesh rose again on Saturday, September 19, 2026, as the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) increased the rate for 22-carat gold by Tk1,691 per bhori to reach Tk2,34,621, including VAT, following an increase in pure tejabi gold prices in the local market.

Bangladesh Jewellers Association Adjusts Rates Following Local Pure Gold Trends

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS announced the new pricing structure in a notice issued on Saturday. The association noted that the revised tariff took effect at 10:00am on Saturday, applying across all jewellery retail locations throughout the country until further notice.

Under the updated schedule, the price for a standard bhori of 21-carat gold—equivalent to 11.664 grammes—settled at Tk2,24,065. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold moved to Tk1,92,398 per bhori, and traditional-method gold reached Tk1,57,172. These adjustments follow a previous revision on September 12, when BAJUS raised 22-carat gold by Tk1,050 to hit Tk2,32,930.

Silver Prices Follow Higher Trajectory Alongside Precious Metals

The upward price movement was not restricted to gold alone. Silver markets also saw notable increases across all grades. The price of 22-carat silver climbed by Tk116 per bhori, bringing the retail rate to Tk5,132, inclusive of VAT.

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21-carat silver established at Tk4,957 per bhori.

18-carat silver adjusted to Tk4,257 per bhori.

Traditional-method silver reached Tk3,208 per bhori.

Retail Compliance, VAT Rules, and Labour Charge Guidelines

Because value-added tax is already incorporated directly into the official selling prices for both gold and silver jewellery, individual shops are prohibited from collecting VAT separately from buyers. Customer transactions must follow existing rules regarding exchanges and purchases, which exclude the preset VAT, distinct stone valuations, and required craftsmanship fees.

Photo: The Financial Express

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Labour charges remain separate from the base metal cost. Labour charges will apply depending on the design of each specific jewellery piece, leaving room for craftsmanship costs to vary between individual artisans and retail storefronts.

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Frequent Market Volatility Throughout 2026

Data shows that gold prices in the country’s market have been adjusted 116 times over the course of 2026. During this period, association filings indicate that rates were increased on 58 occasions, lowered on 57 occasions, and adjusted for VAT exactly once.

Photo: Tbsnews

Silver has faced a similarly active trading environment. Silver prices underwent 70 adjustments throughout the year, with values climbing on 36 occasions and dropping on the remaining 34.