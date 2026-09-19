IIT Bombay Student Death: Mother Alleges Torture, Demands Justice

The tragic death of a 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has escalated into a formal criminal investigation after his grieving mother publicly accused campus authorities of torture. Sahil Ravindra Wakode, a second-year BTech student in the institute’s Energy Science and Engineering department, was found dead in his hostel room on the Powai campus on Friday evening, according to police reports.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Sahil’s mother demanded accountability for her son’s death.

Police Investigation and Family Complaint

Responding to the grieving family’s grievances, the Mumbai Police formally registered a case based on a formal complaint filed by Sahil’s father. Mumbai Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dutt Nalavade confirmed that the complaint names several individuals.

Investigators stated that no suicide note was recovered from Sahil’s room in Hostel Number 4. Following the discovery of his body—found hanging from a ceiling fan by hostel mates who received no response from the room—law enforcement transferred the remains for a post-mortem examination. Police officials confirmed that the tragic event is being investigated comprehensively from all angles.

Academic Pressure and the ChatGPT Examination Incident

The sequence of events leading up to Sahil’s death is centered around an examination incident earlier on Friday. The institute reported that he had uploaded the examination question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers.

However, institutional representatives maintained that no formal disciplinary action was initiated against him. The course instructor and the Head of the Department reportedly met with Sahil, provided counseling, and assured him that the examination incident would not jeopardize his academic career. Following this discussion, Sahil returned to his hostel room, where he was later found dead.

Campus Protests and Broader Institutional Concerns

The student body at IIT Bombay responded to the tragedy with immediate demonstrations.

This event marks the third reported suicide at the IIT Bombay Powai campus within a span of seven months. Earlier tragedies included a second-year student’s death in a hostel in February, followed by another fatal incident involving a 20-year-old BTech student at the start of the new semester in July 2026.

Next Steps and Support Resources

As the Powai police continue gathering evidence and questioning named individuals, investigators await the final findings of the post-mortem examination. The institute has stated it is extending support to Sahil’s friends, classmates, and faculty members as external authorities press forward with their inquiry.

Photo: indiatoday.in

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