Trump Announces Deal With Denmark for Permanent U.S. Security Control in Greenland

President Donald Trump announced a deal with Denmark to bolster the U.S. military presence in Greenland, asserting in a social media post that the agreement gives the United States permanent control over security and other needs on the Arctic island.

Trump Announces Greenland Security Deal With Denmark

The announcement follows months of aggressive rhetoric and demands from the White House regarding the Danish territory. Trump initially argued the island was crucial for U.S. security and at one point refused to take military force off the table.

The emerging accord is scheduled to be signed next week by three governments during the United Nations General Assembly, according to the office of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Still, the agreement requires parliamentary action by both the Danish and Greenlandic governments before it can take effect.

Balancing Sovereignty and Strategic Interests

Frederiksen said in a statement that the pact “recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Greenland and Denmark while upholding both populations’ right to self-determination.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen added that the framework benefits all three participating governments. He noted it acknowledges Greenland’s interests and international standing.

Locking Out Adversaries in the Arctic

Under the terms of the arrangement, any non-NATO base on the island is strictly prohibited.

A State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the pact limits adversaries from making investments in Greenland. It guarantees that neither China nor Russia can establish a military base there.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the development as a historic victory for the United States.

“Greenland will forever be part of the strategic defense area of North America and exclude any adversary from it and the surrounding area,” Rubio said, adding that the accord permanently addresses U.S. national security concerns in the region.

Trump had previously pointed to heightened activity by Russia and China in the Arctic as the primary driver for asserting U.S. control over the mineral-rich territory. During a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump had repeated calls for the U.S. to annex Greenland.

Repairing Alliances After Months of Friction

While Danish officials had expressed willingness to expand American military presence and commercial ties prior to the announcement, Trump’s persistent demands and threats of force created significant friction within the Western alliance.

Photo: nbcboston.com

Imran Bayoumi, an associate director at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, noted that the pressure campaign deeply strained relations across Europe.

“I think Americans really underestimate how damaging it was for the image of the United States in Europe,” Bayoumi said. “I think Greenlanders, Danes, Europeans saw this as a real attack on their sovereignty, and it’s going to take a lot of work to repair.”

Looking Ahead to a Strategic Future

Despite the diplomatic fallout, Trump struck an optimistic tone in his Friday statement regarding the island’s future.

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“We look forward to working with the wonderful people of Denmark and Greenland toward a magnificent future with respect to this large, and highly strategic, parcel of land,” Trump wrote. “We will be very protective of it!”