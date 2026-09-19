Konoom Secures Payment Institution License to Launch Mobile Money in Cameroon

Chadian fintech Konoom has officially secured a payment establishment license to launch Konoom Mobile Money in Cameroon, making it the third authorized direct player in the country alongside Orange Money and MTN Mobile Money as regional expansion accelerates following an initial rollout in N’Djamena.

Regulatory Clearance and Regional Expansion Strategy

The formal green light was established via an official decree dated July 21, 2026, backed by a decision from the Central African Banking Commission (COBAC), according to corporate announcements. Founded by Abakar Mahamat Adoum Fortey and Brahim Moussa Hassane, the fintech initially staked its ground in Chad, securing its local payment establishment license in early October 2025 before deploying commercial operations that December. Moving into Cameroon marks the firm’s second major market footprint within the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) zone.

Konoom’s operational roadmap for the Cameroonian market includes continuous local and international money transfers, cardless ATM withdrawals routed through the Central African Interbank Monetary Group (GIMAC) infrastructure, utility bill payments, and mobile airtime top-ups. Furthermore, the platform intends to integrate direct state disbursements and collections, enabling citizens to settle taxes, duties, and customs fees straight from a smartphone.

Navigating a Crowded CEMAC Payment Ecosystem

Konoom enters a heavily concentrated digital transaction market. Data compiled by the Directorate General of the Treasury, Financial and Monetary Cooperation (DGTCFM) in July 2026 confirms that only two entities previously held independent payment establishment licenses in Cameroon: Orange Money Cameroun and Mobile Money Corporation, the operating entity for MTN Mobile Money. While microfinance institutions and commercial banks retain legal pathways to offer payment services under distinct frameworks, obtaining an independent license places Konoom on structural parity with the dominant duopoly.

This path differs from other regional market entrants. For instance, Senegalese fintech Wave entered Cameroon in June 2025 through a structural partnership with Commercial Bank Cameroun rather than holding an independent payment establishment license.

Weighing the Stakes in Cameroon’s High-Volume Market

Konoom’s southward push is underpinned by stark macroeconomic metrics. According to an annual report published by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), Cameroon anchors the regional monetary architecture. In 2024, the country registered 2,55 milliards de transactions de paiement, representing roughly 65,1 % of all operations recorded across the entire CEMAC zone.

Photo: sikafinance.com

In financial terms, those transactions amounted to 104 198 milliards de FCFA, capturing nearly 57 % of total community-wide transaction value. The mobile money segment specifically drives immense liquidity. BEAC metrics for 2024 tracked 30,99 millions de comptes active mobile money accounts in Cameroon generating 2,73 milliards de transactions valued at 26 773 milliards de FCFA. These figures illustrate why regional operators continue targeting the market despite entrenched competition.