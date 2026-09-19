Laporta: New Spotify Camp Nou Key to Barça’s Historic Growth

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta opened the 2026 Ordinary General Assembly of Members on Saturday by identifying the completion of the new Spotify Camp Nou as the primary strategic driver for the club’s future institutional and economic growth. Highlighting positive ordinary financial results for three consecutive financial years, Laporta outlined a plan to increase Espai Barça financing by 300 million euros to finalize construction and accelerate structural revenue generation toward a target of 1.45 billion euros by 2030.

Spotify Camp Nou as the Catalyst for Growth

Addressing the delegate members in his first address to the Assembly since his re-election on March 15, Laporta stressed that the club stands at a pivotal juncture. He emphasized that completing the stadium project remains essential for unlocking an unprecedented era of economic expansion. “Completing the new Spotify Camp Nou is the key to unlocking the greatest period of institutional and economic growth in the club’s history,” he stated.

The club’s leadership explained that the additional 300 million euro financing for Espai Barça is necessary to incorporate major improvements into the venue while accounting for rising material costs and accumulated delays. Laporta assured members that this capital injection will not impact ordinary accounts. Instead, it functions as the specific investment required to finish the stadium and scale up operations, with projections pointing to total revenues reaching 1.45 billion euros by 2030 when the facility operates at full capacity.

Financial Sustainability and Debt Management

During the Assembly, financial metrics showed significant consolidation. Ordinary revenue surpassed one billion euros for the first time during the 2025/26 season. Furthermore, a recent Forbes study valued the club at more than 7.5 billion dollars, a valuation expected to climb higher once construction concludes.

To offset revenue lost from construction delays and to protect sporting competitiveness, Laporta requested Assembly approval for a 210-million-euro debt issuance secured against audiovisual rights. He maintained that these financial operations preserve the member-owned model without requiring personal financial contributions from members. “The increase in borrowing is provided for in our Statutes,” Laporta insisted, emphasizing that the borrowing will neither affect members nor restrict the management of the sporting project, with investments repaid directly from resources generated by Espai Barça.

Sporting Achievements and Management

The institutional update also celebrated recent athletic milestones from the 2025/26 season. Laporta highlighted the European Cups secured by the handball and women’s football teams, noting that FC Barcelona remains the only club globally boasting 50 European Cups across six professional sports. He commended the football department, coaching staff led by Hansi Flick, and sporting management headed by Deco, reaffirming the men’s first team’s objective to compete for every trophy and maintain its standing in world football.