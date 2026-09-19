Hundreds Evacuated After Major Fire Breaks Out at Folkestone Hotel

A major midnight emergency unfolded in Kent when approximately 280 people were evacuated from the Grand Burstin Hotel in Folkestone following a severe blaze.

Midnight Alarms and the Evacuation of Folkestone’s Grand Burstin Hotel

The emergency response began in the early hours when Kent Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to the Grand Burstin Hotel at approximately 01:05 BST. The scale of the threat required a deployment of 26 fire engines to contain the flames and secure the safe exit of roughly 280 guests and staff members.

Ross Honeycomb, a 39-year-old guest staying at the property with his family, described the harrowing moments to the BBC, stating he initially thought he was dreaming before realizing heavy smoke was billowing from the underground car park. Guests soon reported hearing explosions as the fire intensified below ground level.

Structural Integrity Concerns and Ongoing Investigation

By 08:30 BST, emergency crews had scaled down the active response to 10 fire engines, focusing primarily on dampening down remaining hotspots across the seaside complex. However, the severity of the fire left local authorities deeply concerned about the physical safety of the structure itself.

Station Manager Lawrence Pater noted that the very severe blaze raised immediate questions regarding the structural integrity of the building, prompting officials to seek evaluations from inspectors. Folkestone and Hythe District Council acted quickly to establish a dedicated welfare facility at the nearby Three Hills Sports Park, while urging local residents and travelers to avoid the immediate vicinity and keep windows and doors sealed against lingering smoke.

Emergency Medical Response and Hospitality Group Statement

Medical personnel from the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene, assessing numerous individuals. Authorities confirmed that one person sustained minor injuries and was subsequently transported to a hospital for further care.

A spokesperson for Britannia Hotels Group, the corporate entity operating the Grand Burstin Hotel, issued a public statement emphasizing their cooperation with local authorities. The company noted they were taking immediate action to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all affected guests and team members while assisting investigators with the ongoing response.

Wider Context of Summer Infrastructure Pressures

The Folkestone incident occurs during a pressurized period for emergency services across the United Kingdom. Fire departments nationwide have faced demands over recent weeks, stretching resources thin amid seasonal heatwaves and related infrastructure incidents, such as major wildfires in regions like Stourbridge.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

As investigators continue to examine the exact ignition source at the Grand Burstin Hotel, local authorities and structural engineers remain on site to determine when it might be safe to allow re-entry or commence extensive repairs on the coastal landmark.