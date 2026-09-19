Global Gold Prices Recover After Fed Interest Rate Decision

Global gold prices climbed 0.7% over the past week to peak at $4,399 per ounce, breaking a three-week negative streak. According to market analysis from Gold Bullion, the recovery materialized after the U.S. Federal Reserve enacted a quarter-point rate hike to 4%, neutralizing market uncertainty and prompting investors to re-establish positions above critical technical support levels.

The Bottom Line The Fed’s Move: The Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points to 4% following a unanimous committee decision, accompanied by forward guidance indicating further tightening.

The Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points to 4% following a unanimous committee decision, accompanied by forward guidance indicating further tightening. Precious Metals Resilience: Despite stronger yields and a firmer U.S. dollar, spot gold rebounded from a six-week low of $4,235 to close the week at $4,378 per ounce.

Despite stronger yields and a firmer U.S. dollar, spot gold rebounded from a six-week low of $4,235 to close the week at $4,378 per ounce. Macroeconomic Crosscurrents: Sustained crude oil prices above $100 per barrel and persistent inflation pressures continue to drive capital toward bullion.

Navigating the Federal Reserve Pivot and Market Mechanics

When the Federal Reserve concluded its policy meeting, the central bank confirmed a 25-basis-point increase, lifting rates to 4%. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh signaled during the post-meeting briefing that additional adjustments remain on the table. Here is the math: quarterly economic projections released alongside the decision showed that 16 of 18 committee members anticipate at least one more rate increase of a quarter percentage point before the conclusion of the year.

As traders digested the trajectory of monetary policy, the elimination of policy ambiguity triggered a wave of rebalancing. Spot gold opened the week at $4,338 per ounce, briefly dipped to a six-week low of $4,235, and ultimately climbed to a weekly peak of $4,399 before settling at $4,378, according to data from Gold Bullion.

Removing the gray area surrounding the Fed’s next move mattered more than the absolute level of the hike. With clear guidance established, capital flowed back into bullion assets. Technical buyers defended the $4,330 to $4,310 support zone, triggering daily momentum indicators to flash buy signals on intraday charts.

Currency Strength and Yield Pressures

The path higher for gold was far from straightforward. The U.S. dollar climbed 1.1% against a basket of major currencies, hitting a seven-week high in the wake of the central bank’s announcement. Concurrently, U.S. government bond yields touched levels not seen since 2007, creating severe headwinds for non-yielding assets.

However, once the policy decision was finalized, benchmark yields began to retrace. That downward pressure on yields gave gold the breathing room necessary to erase earlier losses and secure a weekly gain. Adding to the complex macroeconomic mix, crude oil prices retreated for the third week. Despite the slide, benchmarks remained above the $100-per-barrel threshold, underpinned by ongoing geopolitical friction regarding the unresolved conflict involving Iran.

Asset / Instrument Weekly Performance / Level Key Driver Spot Gold (Ounce) Closed at $4,378 (+0.7%) Post-Fed policy clarity and support defense at $4,310-$4,330 U.S. Dollar Index Up 1.1% (7-week high) Direct lift from Federal Reserve rate hike announcement U.S. Federal Funds Rate Raised to 4.00% Unanimous vote and projections Crude Oil Above $100 per barrel Unresolved conflict involving Iran

Domestic Pricing Realities in Regional Markets

While global spot metrics dictate international flows, domestic currency dynamics shape retail and institutional pricing in secondary markets like Egypt.

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Current retail benchmarks indicate that 24-karat gold trades at 7,291 Egyptian pounds per gram, while 21-karat gold stands at 6,380 Egyptian pounds per gram. Meanwhile, 18-karat gold is changing hands at 5,469 Egyptian pounds per gram, and the benchmark gold coin trades at 51,040 Egyptian pounds.

Strategic Outlook for Portfolio Allocators

The ability of gold to absorb a hawkish Fed pivot and a surging U.S. dollar signals underlying structural demand. As the market transitions toward the final quarter of the year, investors will monitor whether the Federal Reserve will execute its projected additional rate increases.