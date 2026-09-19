Lechia Gdańsk Crushes Stal Mielec 7-1 with Szach Hat-Trick

Lechia Gdańsk secured a dominant 7:1 victory over Stal Mielec in a 9th-round Betclic 1 Liga fixture at the Polsat Plus Arena Gdańsk on September 19, 2026. Artur Szach led the rout with a hat-trick and two assists, propelling manager Władysław Łupaszko’s side up to fifth place in the league table.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Tactical Breakdown: How Lechia Exploited Stal’s Low-Block Transition

Entering the weekend fixture, both sides sat precariously near the danger zone, placing immense pressure on their tactical setups. Stal Mielec attempted to dictate tempo, controlling roughly 55 to 61 percent of possession during various stretches of the match. However, Lechia’s tactical blueprint relied on ceding sterile possession and launching devastating counter-attacks.

The breakthrough arrived in the 12th minute. Artur Szach accelerated a transition sequence, feeding Kevin Dodaj, who laid the ball off for Tomasz Wójtowicz. Wójtowicz squared it right back to Szach, who calmly finished a one-on-one opportunity against Stal goalkeeper Chrapusta. Though Stal briefly equalized in the 28th minute through Oure—capitalizing on a corner kick scramble—Lechia’s verticality continually stress-tested the visitor’s backline. Samuel Kopasek restored Lechia’s lead just before halftime in the 45+2nd minute, capping off another swift transitional surge orchestrated by Szach.

Second-Half Demolition and Offense

But the tape tells a different story of total tactical capitulation by the visitors after the interval. Lechia completely dismantled Stal Mielec’s structural integrity in the second half, turning a tight contest into a 7:1 rout. Szach struck again in the 49th minute with a strike from outside the box into the top-left corner, before completing his hat-trick in the 63rd minute by carving through two defenders inside the sixteen-yard box.

Kevin Dodaj added a goal in the 66th minute following Szach’s second assist of the day. Vladislav Blanuta chipped in in the 75th minute, and substitute Sonko capped the scoring in stoppage time (90+1′).

Match Statistics and League Standings Context

Metric / Team Lechia Gdańsk Stal Mielec Final Score 7 1 Goalscorers Szach (12′, 49′, 63′), Kopasek (45+2′), Dodaj (66′), Blanuta (75′), Sonko (90+1′) Oure (28′) Attendance 6,879 League Position Post-Match 5th (13 Points)

The emphatic triumph lifts Lechia Gdańsk to 13 points after nine matches, drawing level with Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza and establishing vital momentum ahead of the three-week league hiatus.

Photo: zawszepomorze.pl

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