iPhone 18 Pro Max’s battery is so big Apple had to add this new feature to iOS 27

Apple confirmed the battery capacities for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, revealing a 5,391 mAh battery for the larger model. Because that capacity exceeds 20 watt-hours, Apple built a new firmware limitation and a dedicated Prepare to Ship tool into iOS 27 to meet transport regulations.

Apple officially unveiled its latest hardware lineup during the company’s product showcase, detailing exact specifications that shed light on how power management is evolving for high-end smartphones. While regulatory requirements in the European Union forced the publication of exact energy labels, the engineering response to those physical power cells has introduced entirely new software mechanics for device transport, returns, and repairs.

Battery Capacities for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max

The official energy disclosures confirm that physical power capacities are climbing significantly, particularly for the top-tier device in the lineup. According to Apple’s official energy labels, the baseline iPhone 18 Pro features a 4,056 mAh battery, marking a 1.7% increase over the 3,988 mAh cell found in the previous generation’s model.

The larger device tells a dramatically different story. The iPhone 18 Pro Max jumps to 5,391 mAh, delivering an 11.7% increase compared to the 4,823 mAh capacity of its predecessor. That substantial growth in energy storage creates distinct engineering hurdles, especially when moving hardware across international borders or managing device logistics.

Device Model Battery Capacity Percentage Change iPhone 18 Pro 4,056 mAh +1.7% vs. iPhone 17 Pro (3,988 mAh) iPhone 18 Pro Max 5,391 mAh +11.7% vs. iPhone 17 Pro Max (4,823 mAh)

Geographic variations also dictate internal hardware layouts. eSIM-only models of both devices will ship in countries including the United States, Canada, Japan, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates. Devices sold in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe retain a physical SIM card tray. In eSIM-only variants, the space formerly occupied by the hardware reader houses a slightly larger cell, though exact mAh figures for those specific configurations remain unconfirmed.

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Regulatory Hurdles and the 20 Watt-Hour Rule

A massive power cell brings strict regulatory oversight. Most global transport authorities enforce rigid shipping restrictions on commercial products equipped with a single-cell battery over 20 Wh, according to Apple’s support documentation. Because the iPhone 18 Pro Max crosses that 20 watt-hour threshold, standard factory distribution and consumer logistics became legally complicated.

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To bypass these transport bottlenecks without shrinking the hardware itself, Apple engineered an innovative battery-firmware solution designed to keep the device compliant while in transit from manufacturing facilities to retail shelves and doorsteps.

How the iOS 27 Prepare to Ship Feature Works

The firmware restriction limits the battery capacity to below 20 watt-hours from the moment of manufacture through the entire factory transport phase. When a consumer unboxes and activates their new phone, the firmware restriction lifts automatically, granting full access to the battery’s total charging capacity.

Photo: 9to5mac

However, the 20 watt-hour shipping rule applies to any scenario where the device moves through postal and freight networks—including repairs, trade-ins, returns, sales, or gifts to other users. To handle these post-purchase logistics, Apple integrated a dedicated tool directly into the operating system.

Open the Settings application on a compatible device running iOS 27 .

. Tap General, select Transfer or Reset iPhone, and choose Prepare to Ship .

. Allow the device to discharge its battery below the 20 Wh threshold and establish a temporary charge limit.

During this discharge cycle, the device may run warmer than usual as power drains, though users can continue operating the phone normally while the process runs. Depending on the initial charge level, the routine takes anywhere from a few minutes up to a couple of hours. Once complete, the Settings interface displays a red badge reading Ready to Ship .

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Software Rollout Schedule and Ecosystem Context

The underlying software supporting these features arrives as part of a wider ecosystem refresh. Alongside the hardware disclosures, Apple confirmed that iOS 27 launches globally on Monday, September 14, following developer testing phases that began in June and public betas active since July.

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As smartphone manufacturers push the boundaries of physical battery endurance, software layers are increasingly acting as a bridge between high-capacity hardware and rigid global transport laws. Whether competing manufacturers will adopt similar firmware lockouts for massive power cells remains an open question as logistics regulations adapt to larger mobile energy storage.