Tyler Stalman Reviews iPhone 18 Pro Camera With Variable Aperture

The evaluation highlights the device’s new mechanical variable-aperture camera lens, updated software features, and a $1,199 starting price point. Canadian photographer and YouTuber Tyler Stalman, who is based in Calgary, looks at the iPhone 18 Pro mostly as a camera rather than a phone. Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max at its September event, which was part of Apple’s Surprise and Shine keynote where the company unveiled a series of new iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more.

Mechanical Aperture Mechanics and Real-World Photography

The standout hardware addition to the iPhone 18 Pro is a mechanical, variable-aperture camera on the main 1x camera with a new 48MP sensor. Along with the new 48MP sensor, Apple was keen to show off its new variable aperture lens that fronts the primary camera in the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, making this the most advanced camera Apple has ever made . The camera can automatically select an aperture setting depending on whether a faster shutter speed or greater depth of field is to be prioritised, or users can manually choose between four aperture settings in the Camera app. The aperture diaphragm is comprised of six laser-cut blades controlled by a new rotor mechanism, which Apple states will smoothly transition between f/4 and the maximum f/1.48 aperture.

Photo: digitalcameraworld.com

The Xiaomi 14 Pro, launched in late 2023, featured a f/1.42-f/4.0 variable aperture camera lens. Apple has also made the lens faster, moving from f/1.8 to f/1.48, which can let in more light and help reduce noise in darker scenes. Stalman says the wider aperture also produces slightly more natural background blur, though he notes the difference is not dramatic. The iPhone can automatically adjust the aperture depending on the scene, including how much light is available and how many subjects are in the frame, and users can also stop the lens down when they want more of a scene in focus.

Apple Variable Aperture Arrives in iPhone 18 Pro

Software Tools, Photographic Styles, and Cinematic Capabilities

Although this year’s iPhone 18 Pro introduces many new features, including the 2nm A20 Pro chip, a new vapor chamber, and a smaller Dynamic Island, it is fair to say that the biggest camera upgrade is its new variable aperture system. Also new this year are updates to Cinematic mode, expanded Photographic Styles with new texture controls, Apple Reference Image, and further improvements to the Camera app’s pro controls. Tyler Stalman published a review of all of the iPhone 18 Pro’s new hardware and software features, adding to the wave of reviews that went live as the embargo lifted. Stalman notes that although he enjoyed last year’s Cosmic Orange color on his iPhone 17 Pro, it tended to appear in reflections when shooting through windows, and for this reason, he says pro photographers might want to stick to Burgundy or Black.

Photo: zdnet.com

iPhone 18 Pro Review: Why Aperture Control now?

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The iPhone 18 Pro comes equipped with not only a high-performance 2nm A20 Pro chip and a revamped vapor chamber but also a smaller Dynamic Island, all of which contribute to its overall user experience. However, it is the variable aperture that Stalman emphasizes as a pivotal advancement, indicating that it brings the device closer to achieving the capabilities of a serious photography tool. The new aperture can open to a wider f/1.48, allowing more light to reach the sensor, which is particularly beneficial in low-light situations. This enhancement has the potential to keep ISO levels lower and lessens the reliance on Night mode. Stalman offered a side-by-side comparison between the iPhone 18 Pro and its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro. Reference Image is a welcome addition at a time when we are bombarded with AI-generated and altered imagery.

Pricing, Tiers, and Market Position

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are in the unusual position of being the second-most interesting iPhones that Apple is launching this year, as the foldable iPhone Duo stole the show at Apple’s launch event. The 18 Pro is so similar to the iPhone 17 Pro that it can use the same cases, meaning if you have used an iPhone 17 Pro, you now know what it’s like to use the 18 Pro with no surprises. Outstanding cameras excel in taking photos in a variety of conditions, especially in low-light environments and at night. Fast charging added 77% to the iPhone 18 Pro Max’s battery in just 30 minutes, and the durable build feels incredibly well-built and sturdy to use. Focus Tracking is outstanding to make sure a fast-moving, unpredictable subject like a kid or pet is in focus for photos and videos.

Photo: The Verge

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However, the starting price got a $100 price bump, pushing base models of the Pro to $1,199 and Pro Max to higher prices. Furthermore, the iPhone 18 Pro Max weighs 249 grams, which will cause wrist fatigue more quickly for some people. Camera Control can’t adjust the aperture or shutter speed, which seems like a giant miss that users cannot use a button called Camera Controls to control camera features.