SmallRig Unveils New Mobile Creation Ecosystem for iPhone 18 Series

SmallRig unveiled its iPhone 18 Case Ecosystem in September 2026, introducing modular photography accessories like clip-on filters and telephoto lenses. Founder and CEO Zhou Yang stated the platform shifts mobile production from single gadgets to scenario-driven, connected workflows across travel, live events, and extreme environments.

As mobile devices handle heavier lifting in professional video and photography, creators look past basic camera specifications to build capable production workflows. Shenzhen-based SmallRig addressed this shift by introducing a tiered mobile creation ecosystem tailored exclusively for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The platform brings the modular design philosophy typically reserved for professional camera gear straight to Apple’s latest hardware.

Inside the FlipLoop Case and Modular Grip Options

At the center of the hardware lineup is the FlipLoop Case, engineered to transform a standard protective cover into a customizable shooting platform. The case features three landscape grip modes designed to give mobile operators a more stable and comfortable hold during fast-moving street photography or travel vlogging. It also incorporates multiple stand configurations, including a stable 90-degree vertical position suited for desktop monitoring or stationary framing.

Full compatibility with MagSafe accessories underpins the design, allowing users to snap on wallet stands and portable power banks without removing the protective shell. Emphasizing a philosophy of quick transition, the setup lets creators pull a compact rig from their pocket and capture fleeting moments single-handedly. For urban environments, the case pairs with 2-in-1 shoulder straps and optical accessories to keep operators mobile without bulky shoulder bags or tripod setups.

Optical Filters and Telephoto Lenses for Specialized Scenarios

Beyond basic mounting, the ecosystem introduces specialized glass and optical reach to mobile imaging. Creators can snap on a Clip-On CPL Filter to cut glass reflections during city street shoots, or opt for a Clip-On VND Filter to introduce cinematic motion blur when shooting under harsh midday sunlight.

Apple Unveils iPhone Duo Foldable Device Starting at $2,000

For events requiring distance, SmallRig offers a dedicated 3.5X Telephoto Lens and Handle Kit. Built specifically for concerts, sports, and live broadcasting, the kit combines a specialized photography case, the 3.5X telephoto optic, and a dedicated shooting grip. This combination delivers the reach needed for distant subjects while maintaining the portability required in crowded venues.

Ecosystem Expansion at IFA 2026 and IBC 2026

SmallRig used major international trade shows in late 2026 to put its modular hardware through real-world stress tests. Earlier in September 2026, the company showcased solutions for traditional cameras, gimbals, action cams, and smartphones at IFA 2026, utilizing interactive vehicle-mounted filming demonstrations to prove stability in outdoor scenarios.

Building on that momentum, the company demonstrated the iPhone 18 Capture Ecosystem at IBC 2026 in Amsterdam. Visitors tested the gear inside motorcycle and bicycle motion-simulation shooting areas designed to replicate dynamic, high-vibration production environments. The setup earned industry notice when it was featured in The Daily , the official IBC newspaper.

Apple releases test of redesigned Siri AI before iPhone 18 hits stores this week

“The point,” said ZHOU Yang, founder and CEO of SmallRig, “is not a single accessory but a complete workflow.” ZHOU Yang, founder and CEO of SmallRig

Scaling Beyond Mobile Filmmaking Into Extreme Environments

SmallRig’s expansion into mobile production builds on years of adoption across music videos, commercial projects, and creator-led content. The company’s mobile imaging accessories have been selected for four consecutive years to support production environments showcasing successive generations of new iPhones.

The company also develops aerospace-grade protective solutions for consumer imaging devices outside standard filmmaking. Earlier this year, a customized SmallRig imaging enclosure supported onboard camera footage during the Zhuque-3 rocket mission, capturing high-resolution visual documentation under extreme operating conditions.

“Imaging innovation is no longer defined solely by the camera itself. Our mission is to unlock the full creative potential of imaging devices through scenario-driven innovation. Whether creators are capturing travel moments, producing commercial content, broadcasting live events, or operating in extreme environments, we focus on building practical workflows that help turn imaging technology into real creative productivity.” iPhone 18 Pro Cases Launch With MagSafe Support and New Color Options ZHOU, founder and CEO of SmallRig

Global Reach and What’s Next for the Brand

Founded in 2013, SmallRig has grown from a camera-mounting specialist into a global provider of lighting, power, audio, and support gear. The brand’s products are trusted by more than 4 million creators across over 160 countries and regions. By collaborating with major smartphone manufacturers including Huawei and vivo on imaging demonstrations, the company continues to bridge the gap between consumer phones and professional production suites.

Photo: usatoday.com

As the global creator economy expands, the company’s trajectory points toward tighter integration between mobile hardware and professional studio tools. With the iPhone 18 ecosystem now rolling out internationally, the brand aims to solidify mobile devices as primary production tools capable of surviving demanding commercial assignments.