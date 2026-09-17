Youth Lunch and DJ Event in Atarrabia: October 5

Organized for the very first time, a specialized social lunch event for teenagers aged 15 to 17—specifically born between 2009 and 2011—is taking place on October 5 at the Frontón de Atarrabia. Priced at 5 € with ticket sales running from September 17 to 28 at the Ostatu, the gathering bridges community engagement with youth-focused programming featuring a Mus tournament awards ceremony and a live DJ set.

The Structural Architecture of Youth-Focused Community Programming

The event kicks off at 15:00 with a communal lunch at the Frontón de Atarrabia. This physical venue acts as a localized node for the gathering, offering a controlled, accessible environment. Following the meal at 16:15, the schedule transitions to the distribution of prizes for the Torneo de Mus, integrating a traditional card game into contemporary youth culture. Immediately afterward, from 16:30 to 18:00, DJ POTOTA FREXKO takes over the audio architecture to anchor the afternoon’s entertainment.

Logistics, Access Control, and Ticket Procurement Protocols

The ticketing workflow for this October 5 gathering demands explicit verification protocols. Tickets are priced at a flat rate of 5 € and must be acquired in advance.

Venta de tickets takes place exclusively at the Ostatu, operating within a constrained temporal window from September 17 to September 28. To ensure age compliance and prevent access leakage outside the target cohort, participants are required to present their DNI (Documento Nacional de Identidad) at the point of purchase. This identity-verification step guarantees that the space remains safely curated for the 15-to-17-year-old demographic.

What this means for attendees is a streamlined, verified entry process:

Event Date: October 5

October 5 Venue: Frontón de Atarrabia

Frontón de Atarrabia Price: 5 €

5 € Ticket Window: September 17 to September 28 at the Ostatu

September 17 to September 28 at the Ostatu Requirement: DNI presentation required for purchase

The 30-Second Verdict on the October 5 Gathering

Tickets are limited by the September 28 deadline, making early procurement at the Ostatu essential for those eligible.