Apple releases test of redesigned Siri AI before iPhone 18 hits stores this week

Apple released iOS 27 on September 14, 2026, introducing a redesigned Siri AI assistant with advanced personal context understanding and broad web search capabilities. The update rolls out as a beta ahead of new iPhone hardware, though initial availability excludes the European Union and China due to regulatory reasons.

Apple has officially released iOS 27, bringing software platform updates and device-wide artificial intelligence tools to supported iPhones. The rollout arrives just as Apple prepares to ship its latest hardware lineup to store shelves, positioning AI integration at the forefront of its mobile ecosystem.

John Ternus Debuts iPhone 18 Pro and Siri AI Overhaul at Apple Park

Taking the stage at Apple Park, newly appointed chief executive John Ternus used his first product launch to position the iPhone as the central hub for consumer artificial intelligence. Stepping into the role after succeeding Tim Cook on September 1, Ternus unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max alongside the deeply integrated software updates. Former CEO Tim Cook made a brief appearance in an opening video before ceding the presentation to his successor.

Ternus emphasized that the ideal artificial intelligence device must understand personal context, maintain constant proximity to the user, combine local processing with cloud access, and feature robust hardware components. He also drew a sharp distinction between Apple’s on-device privacy model and competitors who see users' personal data as something to collect and store.

A20 Pro Chip and Thermal Engineering Power Local AI

Underpinning the new software capabilities is Apple’s custom silicon design. The iPhone 18 Pro houses the A20 Pro, manufactured on TSMC’s 2-nanometer process. According to engineering disclosures from the keynote, the six-core CPU pairs two high-performance super cores with four efficiency cores, yielding up to 20 percent faster performance than previous generations. Memory bandwidth has increased by 50 percent, addressing the performance bottlenecks common to local language models.

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To sustain intensive workloads, Apple doubled the Neural Engine to a dual 16-core design comprising 32 total cores. Sri Balan Santhanam, vice president of Apple’s silicon engineering group, noted that custom packaging places the silicon die parallel to memory to enhance thermal dissipation.

Siri AI Rebuild and Apple Intelligence Integration in iOS 27

The centerpiece of the software overhaul is Siri AI, representing the most extensive redesign of the assistant since its 2011 introduction. Lillian Rincon, vice president of AI product marketing, explained that the updated assistant merges world knowledge with your personal context. Users can converse more naturally, ask questions about on-screen content, and direct the assistant to execute systemwide actions across more than 300,000 third-party apps.

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Apple Variable Aperture Arrives in iPhone 18 Pro

While lightweight queries run locally on device hardware using smaller models, more complex requests utilize Private Cloud Compute running on Google Cloud infrastructure equipped with Nvidia and Intel hardware. Apple has confirmed that certain cloud-reliant AI features will carry daily usage limits, with expanded access slated to be available for a fee in the future. The company explicitly noted that Daily limits may vary by feature, request complexity, system demand, system policies, and other factors.

Compatibility, Regional Restrictions, and Parental Controls

The software update supports every iPhone that can run iOS 26, extending back to the iPhone 11 series and the second-generation iPhone SE. However, advanced Apple Intelligence and Siri AI capabilities require an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, with specific tools restricted to the iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone Air. At launch, the assistant is available in English, with French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish language support arriving in October. Due to local regulatory frameworks, the new Siri AI features will not be initially available in the EU or China.

iPhone 18, Apple's Siri AI, and iOS 27 – Apple Getting Serious!

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Alongside artificial intelligence upgrades, iOS 27 introduces robust family and device management tools. Parents gain streamlined configuration flows for child accounts to enforce age-based safeguards, approve new contacts, and manage web access through Safari features like Ask to Browse.