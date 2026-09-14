Wyoming School Choice Program Faces Uncertainty Amid Pending Lawsuit

Wyoming’s universal school choice program is facing a cloud of uncertainty as a critical court decision looms, leaving participating families to navigate a turbulent start-and-stop rollout. While state education officials report that thousands of students have been approved to receive funds, the long-term viability of the voucher system remains heavily contested amid ongoing legal challenges regarding its constitutionality.

The program, officially known as the Steamboat Legacy Scholarship, is designed to provide up to $7,000 per student regardless of household income. Families can use these state funds for private school tuition or alternative non-public educational services such as tutoring and homeschool supplies. However, the path to implementation has been rocky since the universal school voucher bill cleared a contentious session in the 2025 Legislature despite sharp opposition from critics warning of legal hurdles.

According to the Wyoming Department of Education, approximately 3,400 students and hundreds of vendors had been approved to receive state funds for private education costs through the Steamboat Scholarship as of Wednesday, with disbursements already underway. Yet, the initial rollout was abruptly paused in 2025 due to a court-ordered injunction issued by District Court Judge Peter Froelicher. Although the Wyoming Supreme Court reversed that decision in May, clearing the way for payments to resume, the underlying legal battle over the program’s legality is far from resolved.

Families Weigh the Volatility of State Vouchers

For parents participating in the scholarship initiative, the ongoing litigation casts a long shadow over their educational planning. Nikki and Travis Leck enrolled their sons in the program this summer to secure tuition assistance for a private classical school in Cody. Despite receiving the financial boost, Nikki Leck remains cautious about the program’s durability. “I haven’t quit my job yet,” she said with a laugh, noting that the ultimate fate of the funds remains undecided.

That sentiment is shared widely across different educational communities in the state. Jackie Olsson, a mother from Lander who has home-educated her 10 children, applied for the funds to help cover rigorous enrichment programs such as math camps. Even so, she senses widespread skepticism among peers. “I think everybody just thinks it’s so volatile and political,” Olsson said, adding that nobody in her homeschooling circle is realistically expecting the program to last. If the state funding falls through, she noted, her family will simply return to their established routine.

Legal Arguments and the State Constitution

The core dispute centers on whether universal vouchers conflict with the foundational tenets of the state’s governance. Shortly after the legislation passed, the Wyoming Education Association—representing the state’s teachers and educators as a non-formal union—joined forces with nine parents to sue the state and block the payments.

The lawsuit argues that the voucher program violates the Wyoming Constitution by diverting public taxpayer resources away from the public school system, which serves more than 95% of the state’s students. Plaintiffs point to the constitution’s education clause, which mandates that the legislature establish and maintain a complete and uniform system of public instruction. They also cite previous rulings from the Wyoming Supreme Court determining that education is a fundamental right subject to strict judicial scrutiny.

Conversely, supporters of the initiative argue that parental choice expands educational opportunity. Thomas M. Fisher, director of litigation for EdChoice who represents the Leck family as intervenors on behalf of the state, noted that Judge Froelicher indicated during a recent hearing that he plans to issue a ruling on the lawsuit within 60 days. Nikki Leck expressed hope that the upcoming decision will ultimately rule in favor of school choice.

What Lies Ahead for the Steamboat Scholarship

As the legal showdown moves toward its next milestone in district court, administrators continue processing vendor claims and distributing funds to approved applicants under the current judicial green light. Families, meanwhile, find themselves balancing immediate educational support against the distinct possibility of future legal upheaval.

Photo: wyofile.com

The upcoming court ruling is expected to provide a clearer indication of whether the Steamboat Legacy Scholarship can maintain its footing under constitutional scrutiny. In the meantime, participants continue to monitor developments closely as the state’s education landscape hangs in the balance.

What are your thoughts on the future of school choice in Wyoming? Share your perspective in the comments below, and join the conversation by sharing this report.