Varun Chakaravarthy out of Afghanistan T20Is with side strain, set to leave for CoE

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the remaining Twenty20 International matches against Afghanistan due to a fresh injury. According to a Board of Control for Cricket in India source, the 35-year-old spinner developed a side strain following India’s seven-wicket victory in the series opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Varun Chakaravarthy Ruled Out of Afghanistan Series With Side Strain

During Sunday night’s opening match, Chakaravarthy bowled his full quota of four overs, conceding 16 runs and picking up one wicket. The appearance marked his return to international cricket after spending two months in recovery and rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He had previously suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury during the third T20I against England in the United Kingdom at the start of July, which forced him to return early and miss the subsequent series against Zimbabwe. Ahead of the Afghanistan fixtures, he also played a single match for the Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League in August, recording figures of 0 for 34.

Departure for Bengaluru and CoE Scans

Following the latest setback, the team management decided to release Chakaravarthy without further delay. He is scheduled to fly to Bengaluru over the next 24 to 48 hours to meet with the Centre of Excellence medical team, where managers will subject him to scans before determining his status. The recurrence of injuries has once again brought scrutiny upon the Centre of Excellence due to frequent physical breakdowns among players.

Photo: The Times of India

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Speaking about his physical condition during the post-match press conference on Sunday—before the extent of the side strain became apparent—Chakaravarthy addressed the psychological aspect of managing physical ailments. Injuries are common for sportspersons, he said. It just shows that we are giving our best. Sometimes we push beyond our limits and that is when the body gives in. So that is when we have to take a step back, work better and come back stronger.

Uncertainty Surrounding Asian Games Participation

The timing of the injury casts doubt on Chakaravarthy’s availability for the upcoming multi-sport spectacle in Japan. The Indian team is scheduled to depart for Japan on September 18 from New Delhi, ahead of a one-off bilateral game against the hosts on September 22, with the team’s first Asian Games fixture slated for September 28. While reports differ on whether the side strain will definitively sideline him for the tournament, the short turnaround leaves limited time for rehabilitation.

Photo: sportstar.thehindu.com

India has not yet named an official replacement for the remainder of the Afghanistan series, which continues with matches in the national capital on September 15 and September 17. The current squad contains alternative spin options including Ravi Bishnoi, who previously served as Chakaravarthy’s replacement during the July tour of Zimbabwe and claimed three wickets at an economy rate of 5.66. Other squad options include all-rounder Washington Sundar—who is also returning from a leg injury sustained during the England tour—and Axar Patel, who took 1 for 27 in the opening fixture.