Matt Hardy: Sami Zayn Deserves a Legitimate WWE Championship Run

Sami Zayn secured his second Undisputed WWE Championship on the September 11, 2026 episode of SmackDown in Mexico City, defeating CM Punk after interference from Kevin Owens. Following a brief nine-day first reign earlier in the year, veterans like Matt Hardy argue Zayn has finally earned a legitimate, meaningful championship run.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Matt Hardy Defends Sami Zayn Amid Industry Skepticism

The ink on Sami Zayn’s second championship coronation was barely dry before the debate machine kicked into high gear. While high-profile voices across the wrestling landscape questioned whether Zayn belongs at the absolute apex of the card, veteran performer Matt Hardy offered a starkly different perspective on a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

Photo: wrestlezone.com

Addressing the division surrounding Zayn’s status, Hardy pushed back against the narrative that the current champion lacks the requisite footing for a marquee run. According to Hardy, the sheer volume of work Zayn has poured into his craft justifies a sustained opportunity at the top tier of the industry, regardless of historical industry biases regarding prototypical world champion dimensions.

That perspective stands in sharp contrast to critiques leveled by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and former executive Jonathan Coachman. Ross questioned whether Zayn possesses the broad-based mass appeal necessary to anchor a WrestleMania main event, while Coachman doubled down on his stance that “not everybody’s made to be a world champion” during exchanges with fans on social media.

Weighing the First Reign: Transition vs. Legacy

To understand the current friction, analysts must examine how Zayn’s first championship run concluded. After capturing the title by defeating Cody Rhodes and Gunther at WWE Night of Champions earlier in 2026, Zayn saw his reign dismantled just nine days later by CM Punk.

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Hardy did not sugarcoat that initial run, labeling it “pretty lackluster” strictly because of its compressed duration. However, Hardy argued that the brevity of the first reign was a product of transitional booking rather than a indictment of Zayn’s in-ring execution. Speaking to John Alba on his podcast, Hardy noted that he likes seeing Zayn get an opportunity to establish a reign that feels legitimate and enduring.

Championship Reign Winning Event Defeated Opponent Duration / Status First Reign WWE Night of Champions (2026) Cody Rhodes & Gunther 9 Days Second Reign WWE SmackDown (Sept 11, 2026) CM Punk Active / Ongoing

Sami Zayn Responds to the Doubters

Zayn himself has addressed the lingering cloud of skepticism head-on. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the undisputed champion admitted that his first victory felt almost surreal, leading to internal questions over whether the triumph was merely a temporary miracle.

Photo: ringsidenews.com

“So the first one and the second one, even though they were so close together, felt really different, ’cause the first one’s like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I did it. I just can’t believe it,'” Zayn explained. He noted that the fleeting nature of that initial run left a lingering sense of doubt, making it feel like “maybe it was a miracle, maybe it was a fluke.”

However, securing the championship for a second time fundamentally altered that psychological landscape. According to Zayn, claiming the belt in Mexico City—aided by an accidental title strike from Kevin Owens against Punk—erased those insecurities and cemented his legacy among the elite fewer than 100 individuals in human history to hold the top prize. “Now doing it the second time is like, ‘No. No, it’s no fluke.’ You know, like I feel like it cemented me in a way,” Zayn stated.

Backstage Dynamics and the Road Ahead

Beyond the vocal pundits and fan debates, the championship shift in Mexico City reflects complex creative machinery operating behind the scenes. Internal friction existed within WWE regarding whether Zayn should defeat Punk for the strap, yet creative leadership pushed forward with the switch as part of a much broader long-term narrative arc.

Matt Hardy Says Sami Zayn “Deserves” a Legitimate WWE Championship Run #samizayn

With Kevin Owens heavily tangled in the immediate fallout of the championship picture, the creative team is laying the groundwork for intricate storytelling. As Hardy pointed out, management may very well have a sustained blueprint mapped out for Zayn’s second chapter, offering a stark corrective to the abrupt cutoff of his initial reign.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.