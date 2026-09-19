Ashraf Fayek Leads Mass Boycott of Nineveh Film Festival Over Festival Director’s Conduct

Director Ashraf Fayek resigned as head of the jury for the international Nineveh Film Festival in Mosul, Iraq, alongside a group of Egyptian actors and honorees. The withdrawal follows an escalating dispute with festival director Laith Asker over alleged mistreatment of Egyptian cinema icons.

Fantasy & Market Impact

An Escalating Breakdown in Festival Leadership

The controversy centers on the second edition of the Nineveh Film Festival, a newly established cultural event held in Mosul, Iraq. Fayek, who stepped down as jury president, stated publicly that his decision and the subsequent withdrawal of participating Egyptian actors came in direct response to the behavior of festival director Laith Asker. According to statements published by Fayek, the management exhibited a lack of professionalism and failed to accord proper respect to foundational figures of Egyptian cinema.

Photo: elnile24.com

Additional coverage highlights that Fayek had initially attempted to support the festival’s inaugural run last year, acting as a bridge to secure participation from prominent Egyptian talent. However, tensions mounted as preparations for the current cycle proceeded. Fayek claimed that the festival director’s approach crossed boundaries when dealing with first-tier performers, prompting the mass departure of the Egyptian delegation.

Weighing the Conflicting Reports and Institutional Fallout

While Fayek announced that all participating Egyptian stars and honorees pulled out of the lineup, the full roster of the affected delegation and the exact sequence of behind-the-scenes communications remain points of ongoing verification. According to reports from Nile 24, Fayek discussed the crisis directly with the head of Egypt’s Cinematic Syndicate, who acknowledged and understood the rationale behind the delegation’s exit.

Photo: aldawla24.com

Nineveh Film Festival Delegation Dynamics Role / Entity Affiliation Status Ashraf Fayek Jury President (Egypt) Resigned Egyptian Delegation Actors & Honorees Withdrawn from Festival Laith Asker Festival Director (Iraq) Managing Current Edition

Despite the sharp fracture between the visiting delegation and the festival’s executive management, all reporting emphasizes a clear boundary between administrative friction and bilateral cultural ties. Fayek explicitly noted that the dispute remains strictly confined to festival management rather than the broader artistic community or citizenry of Iraq.

Preserving Cultural Ties Beyond Administrative Conflict

Fayek concluded his public statements by reaffirming mutual respect for Iraqi artists and the enduring partnership between the two nations in art and culture, even as the immediate future of the Nineveh festival’s high-profile guest list remains uncertain.