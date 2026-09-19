Netherlands reverses planned closure of embassy in Juba

The Netherlands has reversed its plan to close the Dutch embassy in Juba, citing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in South Sudan. Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen announced the policy shift alongside a €35 million funding injection to strengthen diplomatic missions, rolling back part of a previous €70 million structural budget cut.

Reversing Course in Juba Amid Humanitarian Pressures

According to official announcements made on Tuesday by Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, the reversal stems directly from the humanitarian situation in South Sudan . The embassy in Juba provides diplomatic representation for the Netherlands as the region navigates persistent political insecurity and severe humanitarian challenges.

The policy shift forms part of a wider adjustment across the Netherlands’ overseas mission network. Rather than proceeding with the total contraction previously envisioned, the government is now allocating an additional €35 million to shore up its network of embassies and consulates worldwide.

Budget Adjustments and Geopolitical Realignments

The newly allocated funds partially reverse an earlier planned structural reduction totaling €70 million aimed at cutting overseas mission spending. The funding injection will support existing facilities and open new ones, reflecting a recalibration of where and how the nation deploys its diplomatic corps.

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Minister Berendsen said the Netherlands needs to regularly adapt its diplomatic network to geopolitical developments and consider where Dutch interests can best be served.

Minister Berendsen noted that the country maintains 113 embassies and 27 consulates-general globally. In addition to saving the Juba mission, authorities have reversed a planned shutdown of the Dutch consulate-general in Antwerp, Belgium.

Closures Proceed Elsewhere as Diplomatic Priorities Shift

While Juba secured a reprieve, other diplomatic outposts face closure. The Netherlands will press ahead with shutting down its embassies in Tripoli (Libya), Bujumbura (Burundi), Yangon (Myanmar), and Harare (Zimbabwe), alongside the consulate-general in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

For the affected nations, the government said that Dutch interests in those countries will be handled by missions in neighbouring states. Simultaneously, security and strategic imperatives are driving expansions elsewhere.

Intensifying Focus in Damascus and Exploring New Missions

Amid broader regional concerns, the Dutch government confirmed that its diplomatic presence in Syria will grow. Officials pointed to Dutch interests related to migration, security and stability as the primary driver for intensifying operations in Damascus.

Photo: Eyeradio

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At the same time, the administration is exploring cooperative diplomatic ventures within Europe and Africa. Plans are underway to potentially open new embassies in Podgorica, Montenegro, and Windhoek, Namibia, working in partnership with Belgium and Luxembourg.