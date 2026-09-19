Tribunal: $500,000 Transfer to Atiku’s Ex-Wife Preceded Mambilla Award

An international arbitration tribunal has ruled that a $500,000 transfer made to Jennifer Douglas, the former wife of ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, occurred on January 30, 2003—months before Sunrise Power and Transmission Company was purportedly awarded a contract for the multi-billion-dollar Mambilla hydropower project. The disclosure emerged from the final award of a three-member International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) tribunal, which dismissed a massive $2.35 billion claim brought against the Federal Government of Nigeria by Sunrise. The legal battle centers on a 2003 contract awarded for the construction of the Mambilla plant in Taraba State, a project originally estimated at $4.5 billion.

### The Transfer and Offshore Routing

According to tribunal findings, Leno Adesanya, the promoter of Sunrise Power, transferred the funds on January 30, 2003, through China Castle Investments Limited, an offshore company he controlled. The money was routed directly to Douglas’s Citibank account in the United States. During the proceedings, Nigeria alleged that the $500,000 transfer was directly connected to the disputed award of the Mambilla contract. Sunrise and Adesanya denied the allegation, maintaining that the transaction had nothing to do with the project. Adesanya testified that he operated a bureau de change business through Moneyline Ventures Limited and that the dollars sent to Douglas represented foreign currency purchased for Atiku with naira.

“I confirm that I made a transfer of $500,000 to the Abubakars through my company China Castle Investments Ltd in early 2003,” Adesanya stated in his fourth witness statement, as cited in the tribunal’s award. However, the tribunal rejected this explanation. The panel pointed out that Adesanya failed to supply paperwork detailing the underlying naira payout, the conversion rate applied, directives from Atiku or his staff, messages relating to the deal, or proof proving its business purpose. Adesanya stated that the discussions were conducted orally and that he no longer had access to written communications from more than two decades ago. Furthermore, the tribunal questioned whether the transaction constituted a legitimate foreign-exchange deal. It found that Adesanya failed to establish that Moneyline Ventures held a bureau de change licence at the time, and noted that the funds were transferred by China Castle rather than Moneyline. During cross-examination, Adesanya admitted that China Castle lacked a license for foreign-exchange dealings and that such operations went beyond the firm’s officially registered objectives.

### Mambilla Negotiations and Timeline

The financial transfer took place while high-stakes negotiations over the Mambilla project were actively unfolding. Sunrise and North China Power Engineering Company had first expressed interest in developing the project in September 2001. Sunrise was incorporated the following month, and its representatives subsequently met with Atiku and other government officials. Atiku later led a Federal Government delegation to China in July 2002, with Adesanya participating as a delegate. A memorandum of understanding encompassing several power initiatives, including the initial stage of Mambilla, was executed by Chinese firms and Nigerian representatives during the visit. Sunrise submitted its tender to a multi-agency technical committee on January 15 or 16, 2003—roughly two weeks before the $500,000 transfer was executed. On March 12, 2003, the technical committee recommended Sunrise for the project after evaluating four detailed proposals.

### Scrutiny of Witness Testimony and Political Influence

Neither Atiku nor Douglas testified during the arbitration, and no witness statement or declaration from either individual was submitted to corroborate Adesanya’s account. Adesanya initially suggested that Atiku had confirmed the foreign-exchange explanation through his lawyers. Under cross-examination, however, he stated the explanation had been relayed to him by “Dr Ndukwe,” whom he identified as Atiku’s medical doctor, with later confirmation allegedly arriving via lawyers. When asked if the confirmation originated directly from Atiku, Adesanya described it as his “logical assumption.”

The tribunal noted that Adesanya produced no correspondence, telephone records, or other evidence establishing communications with Atiku’s lawyers, Ndukwe, or the former vice-president’s aides. Sunrise and Adesanya had argued that Atiku lacked sufficient political influence to affect the Mambilla award. The tribunal dismissed this argument, citing Atiku’s documented involvement in project discussions from at least 2001 onward, his meetings with Sunrise and its Chinese partners, and his leadership of the 2002 delegation to China. The tribunal also referenced a February 2003 U.S. diplomatic cable describing Adesanya as an “Atiku insider.” Consequently, the tribunal concluded that Atiku held a considerable degree of power and influence within the Federal Government during the first half of 2003, though it did not establish that Atiku personally directed the $500,000 transfer.

### Dismissal of Claims and Cost Orders

Sunrise initiated arbitration proceedings against Nigeria in 2017, seeking approximately $2.35 billion over an alleged breach of the 2003 agreement. The parties subsequently negotiated a settlement under which Nigeria was expected to pay Sunrise $200 million. In the end, the ICC panel threw out Sunrise’s grievances and turned down its plea to force Nigeria into fulfilling both the negotiated settlement and the penalty fee. In addition to dismissing the multi-billion-dollar claim, the tribunal ordered Sunrise and Adesanya to reimburse Nigeria for 75 percent of its legal fees and expenses. Efforts to reach Paul Ibe, Atiku Abubakar’s media adviser, for comment on the allegations were unsuccessful as of press time, and messages sent to the aide seeking clarification received no response.