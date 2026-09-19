Brazil’s UK beef shipments are up – is Irish beef at risk

Brazilian beef shipments to the United Kingdom rose in August, climbing 9% over July and 52% year-on-year to more than 3,200 tonnes, according to data from the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board. The surge arrives as stricter European Union import barriers and shifting Asian trade routes force global exporters to redirect red meat toward alternative markets.

Global red meat trade is undergoing a swift and complex realignment. While Brazil remains the world’s largest exporter of beef and chicken, its commercial flows are fracturing under the weight of changing regional restrictions, quota limits, and tightening import controls across major consuming nations.

Shifting Tides in Brazilian Beef and Poultry Exports

Total Brazilian beef exports fell 22.2% from a year earlier to 233,500 metric tons in August, according to data from the beef lobby Abiec. Industry groups attributed the sharp monthly drop to an almost 90% reduction in shipments to China. Beijing established a tariff-rate quota of 1.1 million tons for Brazilian beef imports starting in 2026, triggering a steep 55% tariff once that threshold is exhausted. Having exhausted that lower-tariff quota, exporters found themselves locked out of their primary Asian destination.

Poultry followed an opposite trajectory during the same period. ABPA reported that total chicken exports reached 492,600 metric tons in August, marking a 25% increase from a year earlier. China served as the top destination for poultry, absorbing 51,000 tons. That recovery stands in stark contrast to August 2025, when Chinese buyers acquired just 83 tons amid temporary import curbs following a bird flu outbreak at a commercial poultry farm in Brazil. From January through August, Brazilian chicken exports climbed 15.5% year-on-year to 3.91 million tons, generating roughly $7.69 billion in revenue.

How European Union Restrictions Diverted Supply Toward British Shelves

The redirection of Brazilian beef began accelerating ahead of a decisive regulatory shift in Europe. Hannah Clarke, lead analyst on red meat at the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB), noted a substantial pre-ban surge driven by traders rushing to lock in access before the September 3 ban took effect. Brazil shipped 20,000 tonnes of beef to the European Union in August, up significantly from typical monthly volumes ranging between 7,000 and 9,000 tonnes.

“In August, 20,000 tonnes was shipped by Brazil to the EU. Previous months’ shipments totalled between 7,000 to 9,000 tonnes.” Hannah Clarke, AHDB lead analyst on red meat, via Agriland

Historically, Brazil accounts for roughly 30% of total EU beef imports, representing between 70,000 and 90,000 tonnes annually across fresh, frozen, and processed formats. With that traditional channel restricted, exporters scrambled to place surplus product elsewhere. Data analyzed by AHDB shows that Brazil exported over 3,200 tonnes of beef to the United Kingdom in August alone. While that volume accounted for about 2% of Brazil’s total beef export volume that month, it represented a 9% increase over July and a 52% jump compared to August of the previous year.

Stakes for Ireland’s Premier Agri-Food Export to the UK

The growing presence of Brazilian product on British supermarket shelves has intensified discussions regarding the security of Ireland’s standing in its most lucrative agricultural export market. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon traveled across the Irish Sea to meet key buyers and commercial suppliers, delivering a pointed message about product standards.

Minister Heydon emphasized the economic weight of that trade relationship. Ireland’s beef export position in the United Kingdom was worth an estimated €1.7 billion in 2025. Irish beef stands as the nation’s leading agri-food export to Britain, expanding by 60% in value since 2021. Yet British cold shelves face competitive pressures from multiple fronts.

Interconnected Global Markets and Competing Suppliers

Brazil is not the only global competitor attempting to secure alternative shelf space following trade disruptions in Asia. Australia has also begun redirecting red meat shipments after its exports to China dropped by 65% between May and July, equivalent to just under 20,000 tonnes of trade.

Matt Dempsey on Brazilian beef and the future of the Irish beef industry

AHDB analyst Hannah Clarke pointed out that the global protein market operates as an interconnected network where regional policy changes send immediate shockwaves across supply chains.

China’s safeguard quotas and the EU’s restrictions on Brazilian beef are removing demand from two major destinations, while the US is simultaneously opening additional access for manufacturing beef. Hannah Clarke, AHDB lead analyst on red meat, via Agriland

Redirecting massive volumes of beef is rarely straightforward. Distinct markets enforce different product specifications, individual cut preferences, and certifications. A tonne of beef lost in one jurisdiction cannot always find an immediate home in another without altering processing specifications.

Financial Metrics and Year-to-Date Performance

Despite the August slump in beef export volumes to China, Brazil’s broader financial performance for the year remains stable. From January through August, Brazilian beef exports reached some 2.2 million tons, marking a 5.3% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Total revenue generated by beef exports over that eight-month window reached $12.79 billion, reflecting a 21.7% increase.

Photo: thepoultrysite.com

Major multinational meat processors—including JBS, MBRF, and Minerva—continue to adjust their slaughter schedules and logistical pipelines to balance tightening European restrictions against evolving demand in North America and alternative third-country markets.