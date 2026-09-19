The Truth About Living in Seoul’s ‘Coolest Neighbourhood’ Jongno 3-ga

Jongno 3-ga in Seoul has been named the world’s coolest neighbourhood for 2026 by Time Out, capturing the top spot in an annual ranking that evaluates global districts based on food, drink, nightlife, unique local businesses, liveability, and community. The district in central Seoul beat out international contenders such as L’Ocean District in Rabat, Morocco, and Neos Kosmos in Athens, Greece, according to WION.

The distinction places a renewed global spotlight on a central district that seamlessly blends historic architecture with a bustling modern nightlife and food scene.

Inside Seoul’s Winning District

Located in the heart of the South Korean capital, Jongno 3-ga stands out for its maze of narrow alleyways lined with traditional hanok houses sitting right alongside contemporary craft shops, bars, cafés, and restaurants. According to WION, the area previously placed third in the 2021 Time Out rankings before climbing to the number-one position for 2026.

Much of the neighborhood’s recent cultural gravity centers on Ikseon-dong. Once a fading residential pocket, the area underwent a major transformation as independent businesses and creators moved into its historic houses. Many of these traditional hanok structures were originally built during the 1920s as relatively compact homes. Their preservation has created a distinct urban labyrinth that draws large crowds seeking a step back in time.

The Nightlife and Local Economy

After sunset, Jongno 3-ga shifts into a completely different character, heavily driven by its famed street culture. The district is particularly celebrated for its pojangmacha—commonly referred to as pocha—tented street stalls that have served inexpensive food and drinks for decades. These stalls continue to pull in younger visitors and tourists eager to sample local dishes, ranging from savoury pancakes and grilled seafood to sannakji, or live octopus, as reported by WION.

Global Standouts on the 2026 List

Time Out’s annual ranking evaluated 40 neighbourhoods worldwide through a global network of local experts and a panel of editors. Following Seoul’s top finish, Rabat’s L’Ocean District secured second place, offering a seaside environment overlooking the Atlantic Ocean with a palm-lined promenade, beaches, and sports pitches mixed into low-rise residential streets, according to WION. Neos Kosmos in Athens, Chinatown in Los Angeles, and Govanhill in Glasgow rounded out the top five positions on the list.