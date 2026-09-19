Rachin Ravindra Dislocates Shoulder in Freak Promotional Shoot Accident

According to New Zealand Cricket, initial medical assessments cleared him of major structural damage, casting doubt on his availability for the upcoming T20I series against India.

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The Incident and Medical Outlook

The injury occurred mid-week in Auckland during a commercial activation coordinated by broadcaster Sky. According to New Zealand Cricket, all activities were agreed upon in advance with appropriate safety measures in place. Ravindra landed awkwardly on a safety mat while filming a diving catch.

Photo: thecurrent.pk

Medical specialists completed initial assessments that cleared the 26-year-old of major structural damage. However, his precise return-to-play timeline remains contingent on how well he progresses through the opening weeks of his rehabilitation.

Player Profile & Upcoming Schedule Context Metric / Detail Information Player Rachin Ravindra (Age: 26) Injury Right shoulder dislocation Immediate Fixture Risk India T20I series (October 2026) Upcoming Major Test Series Two-match series vs. India starting Nov 19, 2026

Front-Office Caution and the Summer Calendar

Black Caps coach Rob Walter emphasized that the national setup will not rush the versatile left-hander back into action. With a heavy slate of test cricket locked in for the next six months, management is prioritizing long-term fitness over short-term availability.

Photo: nzherald.co.nz

“With a heavy schedule of test cricket in the next six months, we don’t want to rush Rachin back sooner than we need to,” Walter noted regarding the team’s overarching strategy. Performance manager Mike Sandle echoed those sentiments, stating, “We’re gutted for Rachin and our key priority is making sure he recovers well and gets back on the field as soon as he can.”

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The timing of the accident stresses an already congested home summer. New Zealand is scheduled to host India for five T20 matches beginning October 22, followed by five One-Day Internationals and two tests—the first starting November 19 at Wellington’s Basin Reserve, and the second at Hagley Oval on November 27. Subsequent visits from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will test the depth of New Zealand’s squad across all three formats.

While the board continues to review its safety protocols and processes around commercial events, Ravindra remains under the direct care of medical specialists as he navigates the opening phase of his recovery.

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