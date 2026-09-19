Patient Accuses Nurse of Sexual Assault at Solothurn Hospital

A female patient receiving treatment at a Soleure Hospitals SA facility between December 21, 2025, and January 1, 2026, has accused a nurse of sexual assault during a wound care procedure. The incident, which reportedly occurred in a patient room during the evening, has prompted an internal investigation by the hospital administration.

An Allegation of Boundary Violations During Medical Care

The patient, who wished to remain anonymous, was admitted to a Soleure Hospitals SA facility due to feeling weakened and required treatment for a skin irritation. According to her account, an infusion of events unfolded while a nurse was tending to a wound. “The nurse was treating a wound, but suddenly, he intentionally reached under my T-shirt and massaged my breasts,” she stated, noting that the nurse stopped when asked to do so.

Following the request to stop, the nurse allegedly left the room for half an hour. “I was like petrified and didn’t know what to do. It wasn’t until after those 30 minutes that he finished treating my wound,” the patient recounted. She described experiencing severe emotional distress afterward, stating that she nearly had a nervous breakdown and later confided in a chaplain in tears.

The following day, the patient spoke with unit management regarding the incident. According to her, management suggested she had misunderstood the situation. “I don’t see how one can misunderstand that. He got excited over me and then disappeared for 30 minutes,” she stated. The psychological impact persisted after her discharge, as she reported feeling a strong sense of disgust during daily routines like showering.

Before this incident, the patient noted another unusual interaction with the same nurse. During a thrombosis injection, the nurse had reportedly pretended to play darts, using the syringe as a dart and her thigh as a target. She did not file a formal police complaint, citing a lack of witnesses other than another patient in the room who had dementia, and noting that victim support informed her she would have to pay for an attorney herself.

Hospital Response and Institutional Context

When confronted with the allegations, Soleure Hospitals SA acknowledged awareness of the situation. “We are aware of the incident. Investigations have been conducted and are completed. For reasons of personality protection, we cannot comment,” stated Oliver Schneider, director of marketing and communications. The hospital did not disclose whether the nurse in question remained employed or how the matter was formally handled.

Mario Fasshauer, director of the Zurich patient service, addressed the broader context of such occurrences in healthcare settings. “Cases are regularly reported where female and male patients talk about boundary violations or sexual assaults during treatment,” he noted. He emphasized the inherent dynamic of these encounters, explaining that “sick, weakened, sedated or otherwise dependent people find themselves in a special relationship of power and trust.” However, exact frequencies of such occurrences remain difficult to quantify.

Support Resources for Affected Individuals

For individuals affected by similar incidents, several confidential resources and helplines are available:

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