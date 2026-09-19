Ed Sheeran tour crisis: how Macklemore protest sparked a reckoning

What began as a standard stadium stop quickly spiraled into a full-scale cultural clash when rapper Macklemore, supporting Ed Sheeran on the US leg of his Loop tour, used his set at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to call for a free Palestine. He performed Hind’s Hall, his 2024 protest song for a five-year-old girl killed by Israeli forces, while footage of pro-Palestine student demonstrations and destruction in Gaza played behind him.

Macklemore’s MetLife Stadium Protest and the Immediate Backlash

The reaction from advocacy groups and public figures was swift. The StopAntisemitism group accused Macklemore of ambushing fans with what it termed anti-Israel propaganda, a post that singer Pink quickly amplified. Meanwhile, the Israeli-American Council called for the rapper to be removed from the bill, questioning where the line should be drawn when an opening act uses a global concert platform to advance a one-sided political agenda. The controversy drew additional heat from Macklemore’s past controversy in 2014, when he performed in a costume widely read as a Jewish caricature. Within days, he was dropped from the remaining tour dates.

Robert Kraft, Backstage Pressure, and the Cost of Neutrality

The removal did not put an end to the turmoil; instead, Macklemore turned the story back on the headliner. The US rapper claimed the British singer was pressured by Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and a prominent supporter of Israel who founded the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. Kraft shares a personal relationship with Sheeran, having hired him to sing at his 2022 wedding. According to reports, Kraft phoned Sheeran to acknowledge the sensitivity of Gaza while arguing that Macklemore’s remarks had crossed into hate speech, threatening to pull his stadium from the tour dates and urging other venues to follow suit.

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Sheeran’s team confirmed that multiple venues had raised objections to Macklemore remaining on the tour. Reflecting on the fallout, Macklemore pulled back the curtain on the financial and professional stakes of political expression in mainstream entertainment. Money, brand deals, sponsorships, festivals, private shows, relationships and access. I’ve lost all of those things. But there is no neutral position between the oppressor and the oppressed.

Ed Sheeran’s Response and the Both-Sides Statement

Facing mounting pressure, Sheeran issued a statement a day later that failed to quell the anger from either side of the political divide. He stated that dropping Macklemore was not his decision and that he was deeply disappointed by the outcome, while asserting he had no intention of using his platform to declare a personal position on the Middle Eastern conflict.

Ed Sheeran’s tour in trouble after opening acts drop out in solidarity with Macklemore

“I am not complicit. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have [personal views], and it doesn’t mean that I don’t care.” Ed Sheeran, musician

Sheeran wrote that he was appalled by the conflict and that the suffering on both sides was a human tragedy, adding that he wanted his concerts to remain spaces of safety and sanctuary where people could gather regardless of politics. The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel dismissed the message, stating that the statement attempts to both-sides Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza while omitting justice as a crucial condition for peace.

Industry Fallout, Support Acts Pulling Out, and Tour Stakes

The attempt to thread the needle backfired commercially and socially. Dorian Lynskey, author of 33 Revolutions Per Minute: A History of Protest Songs, noted the immense economic pressures facing major touring artists. The stakes for him would have been very, very high, Lynskey said, pointing out that taking a stand meant potentially cancelling the rest of your tour, risking massive refunds and putting tour crews out of work. Lynskey observed that while he has sympathy for the artist, trying to frame the decision as something that simply happened around him rather than an active choice has damaged his public standing.

All openers exit Ed Sheeran tour after Macklemore is dropped for Palestine comments

Photo: Irishtimes

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The tour’s infrastructure rapidly unraveled as every other support act on the US itinerary pulled out, including Finneas, Lukas Graham, the Irish band Beoga, and Aaron Rowe. The public fallout also hit social media directly: Sheeran’s Instagram following dropped by almost 150,000 in 24 hours, whereas Macklemore gained more than 750,000 followers. Figures such as actor Hannah Einbinder, Irish musician CMAT, and Zara Larsson voiced support for Macklemore, while far-right activist Tommy Robinson posted support for Sheeran, landing the pop star in an unwanted political corner.